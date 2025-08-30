The iconic floppy disk is reborn as a storage case for today's terabyte-packing SD cards

From 1.44MB past to terabyte present, the new design bridges eras creatively

Fun artwork references glitch aesthetics and retro computing

Floppy disks are unquestionably a relic from the past, although they still keep resurfacing in unusual places - most recently, surfacing in the American prison service, and an enterprising YouTuber set out to build a floppy disk from scratch.

If you're of a certain age, you'll no doubt still remember the feeling of sliding a floppy disk into a computer, hearing that quiet click, and waiting as files loaded bit by bit. That memory will come rushing back with the Floppy Disk-Inspired SD Card Packaging, a design concept created by Indian industrial designer Ayushmaan Singh Jodha for SanDisk.

It takes the iconic 3.5-inch floppy and reimagines it as a different kind of storage device - as a case for today’s SD cards.

(Image credit: Ayushmaan Singh Jodha)

From megabytes to terabytes

Where a floppy once held 1.44MB, this design protects cards that now carry gigabytes or even terabytes.

The idea bridges eras of technology in a fun way, but with a serious practical purpose.

SD cards can easily get lost, slipping out of pockets during a shoot, hiding beneath clutter in a busy studio, or disappearing into the depths of a travel bag. I’ve lost a good number of them over the years.

The floppy case provides a larger, sturdier object to hold onto, making it easier to keep track of the tiny cards that store important work.

The packaging keeps the same square profile and iconic shutter, transforming an obsolete form into a fresh, modern tool.

The design showcases artwork that references early computer culture, glitchy error screens, and retro sci-fi themes. The idea is turn the cases into collectible pieces that creatives may want to keep on display, not tucked away in drawers.

The sliding shutter reveals the hidden compartment where the SD card is stored, adding a small sense of interaction to an otherwise simple task.

Is it truly practical? No, but it’s fun and something I’d love to own.

