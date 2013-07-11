Pool or beach? Sprint, Boost ready with Kyocera Hydro Edge

Hitting the beach for summer fun no longer means worrying about water and sand ruining your smartphone, assuming you own Sprint's submersible Kyocera Hydro Edge.

Sprint today announced the Edge, the latest member of the manufacturer's line of waterproof Android 4.1 Jelly Bean smartphones that will hit stores next week.

Available starting July 19, the 4-inch touchscreen Hydro Edge is capable of being submerged in up to 3.28 feet of water for as long as 30 minutes, which should be enough to take the worry out of dropping it in the pool or even the waves.

The Kyocera Hydro Edge is also affordable at only $19.99 after a $50 mail-in rebate with two-year agreement, and the handset will also be available contract-free for $149.99 from Sprint-owned Boost Mobile beginning July 23.

Samsung Boost, too

Boost also made its own announcement Thursday for the Samsung Galaxy Prevail II, an Android 4.1.2 Jelly Bean smartphone now available contract-free.

Priced at $179.99, the 4-inch, WVGA touchscreen handset is powered by a 1.4GHz processor capable of both digital photos and video chat, courtesy of a 5MP rear camera as well as a 1.3MP front-facing camera.

Touted as "a premium Android smartphone experience at a real value," the Wi-Fi and GPS-enabled Galaxy Prevail II can be paired with Boost's $55 Android Monthly Unlimited plan, and thanks to Shrinking Payments, customers could ultimately pay as little as $40 per month.

The Samsung Galaxy Prevail II is now available at Boost Mobile retailers and independent wireless dealers as well as direct from the Boost website, complete with free shipping.