Sprint and Boost look to make a splash with waterproof Kyocera Hydro Edge

Update: U.S. Cellular is also getting in on the water fun with the Kyocera Hydro XTRM, a phone destined go on sale May 24, though it is available online at this moment.

The shock-absorbent device comes with 4G LTE compatibility, a 1.2GHz dual-core processor and a 2,000 mAh battery, but otherwise it syncs up quite closely with the Hydro Edge. The XTRM will cost $29.99 with rebate, while Kyocera representatives told us the Edge on Boost should fall close to the original Hyrdo.

Original article...

Following last night's showing of the ruggedized Cat B15, Sprint and Boost followed up with their take on the hardcore handset at CTIA 2013.

The Kyocera Hydro Edge is a joint venture between the two carriers and Kyocera Communications, and is a waterproof handset that can survive the splash of a summer sprinkler run or a drop in the lake.

OK, don't take it scuba diving - it can last for up to 30 minutes in fresh water up to 3.28 feet deep.

The Hydro Edge builds on the original Kyocera Hydro, a phone Boost launched in 2012. While exact pricing and availability isn't ready for the public yet, it will be released this summer.

Edge specs

The Hydro Edge comes sugared up with Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, and a 1GHz dual-core Snapdragon from Qualcomm keeps the internals humming.

A 4-inch, impact-resistant touchscreen display cakes the front, and the carriers have equipped it with a 5MP camera with LED flash and video camera to capture all those summertime moments.

The phone also features Smart Sonic Receiver technology, which eliminates the need for a traditional speaker by using vibrations to transmit sounds directly to the user's ear. Even in the nosiest of environments, sounds will reverberate with clarity.

The idea with the Smart Sonic tech, besides fidelity sound, is to remove the speaker cavity, allowing for sharper aesthetics and enhanced waterproofing.

The Hydro Edge is a 3G device, and we'll update this story with news on price and availability as soon as it becomes available. However, consumers will be able to choose whether they go contract or not by picking either Sprint or Boost as their carrier.