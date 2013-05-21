No contract Samsung Galaxy S3 from Boost, Virgin in June

For postpaid subscribers, the Samsung Galaxy S3 may be last year's news, but the prodigal son is about to make a triumphant return courtesy of Sprint's prepaid brands.

Sprint owned Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile USA announced Tuesday that the Samsung Galaxy S3 will be offered as a pre-paid device on their services starting next month.

The Galaxy S3 joins other 4G LTE-equipped devices from Samsung and HTC for Boost and Virgin customers in 88 markets, while remaining backward compatible with existing coast to coast Sprint 3G service.

Specific date(s) in June have yet been announced, and the no-contract carriers plan to reveal pricing closer to actual release.

Boost adds virtual wallet

In a separate announcement, Boost Mobile also announced immediate availability of a Mobile Wallet app powered by Wipit, which turns Android smartphones on its network into a virtual wallet.

Billed as a "full-service virtual wallet," consumers will be able to load cash into accounts at any Boost authorized retail location, send up to $999 at once to more than 135 countries, pay bills or top up pre-paid wireless accounts from anywhere in the world.

Boost Mobile Wallet also includes a traditional pre-paid Visa debit card linked to each account for withdrawing money from an ATM machine or making a purchase anywhere Visa cards are accepted.

The free Boost Mobile Wallet app is now available from Google Play, although service is currently limited to select retailers in Los Angeles, San Diego and parts of New Jersey, with a national rollout planned for this summer.