LG: 'UK 4G network is too immature for our LTE smartphones'

Here in the UK we're not going to be treated to the likes of the LG Optimus G Pro, Optimus F7 and Optimus F5 because our 4G network is not good enough.

TechRadar spoke to LG's UK Product Manager Shaun Musgrave at MWC 2013, who confirmed the company's latest flagship handsets won't be making the short hop over the channel.

When quizzed as to why this was Musgrave explained the infrastructure currently isn't good enough to justify shipping LTE devices to Blighty.

Musgrave said: "4G is immature in the UK and it won't start to pick up until the second half of this year."

Optimus G2 first to hit UK?

LG wouldn't say when they plan to bring 4G smartphones to the UK, but Musgrave hinted that the firm's next flagship device could well be the first one to land on our shores.

This handset could well be the LG Optimus G2, after the Korean firm teased us during its MWC 2013 press conference saying that a new member of its flagship G-Series would arrive later this year.

In the mean time we need to tell EE, O2, Three and Vodafone to get a move on with their 4G networks because we're missing out on some pretty decent looking phones.