LG Optimus Vu 2 announced with same ridiculous display

The LG Optimus Vu 2 has been announced in Korea as the awkwardly-sized successor to the rather confusing Optimus Vu.

Why so strange? The Optimus Vu 2 sports that same 5-inch, 4:3 aspect ratio display as the original, which makes the phone rather wide and difficult to hold in one hand.

There's a 1.5GHz dual-core processor in the Optimus Vu 2 and, while the chip is a newer model than found in the original, it hasn't gained a boost in speed but RAM has been doubled to 2GB.

The battery has been given a bump up to 2,150mAh and it ships with Ice Cream Sandwich instead of Gingerbread, while the 8MP rear camera and 4G connectivity remain.

The body of the Optimus Vu 2 has been trimmed down to 132.2 x 85.6 mm and weighs in at 159g, but at 9.4 mm in depth it's actually porkier than the 8.5mm Vu.

There's currently no word on the LG Optimus Vu 2 release date and there's no gaurentee it will make it to the UK, whereas the States has a better chance after seeing the Vu arrive under the moniker LG Intuition earlier this month.

If you're over in Korea, and have gorilla sized hands, you'll be able to pick up an Optimus Vu 2 for 966,900 won (around £530/$860).

From LG via Engadget