LG has almost entirely killed the bezel - roll on the G4

LG Display has moved one step further in its goal of creating a phone with absolutely no bezel at all, creating a display that only has an extra 0.7mm of space at each side.

Earlier this year, the thinness of the LG G3's bezel impressed – just 1.15mm to each side. But that has been slimmed down even further for this new screen prototype, due to enter production imminently.

It's a 5.3-inch screen, which it notably a bit smaller than the display used in the 5.5-inch LG G3.

Check out the tech

The obvious question: how? The new screen employs something LG calls Neo Edge technology, which uses an adhesive rather than tape to seal the circuit board and backlight. There's also no plastic guide panel, which features on other LG Display LCD screens.

A third measure also helps keep the display ultra-thin. AIT tech, as LG Display calls it, sees the touch panel embedded into the LCD display element, much as we see in Samsung Super AMOLED screens like the Samsung Galaxy S5.

LG Display says the screen is to go into mass production in November, and that it will be promoted to the Chinese market first. Because, y'know, they love giant screens over there – LG's own explanation.

To clear up any confusion, LG Display's screen units don't just end up in LG phones, but all sorts. Even iPhones.

However, it seems almost certain that we'll see similar technical moves made in the LG G4, or whatever LG chooses to call the follow-up to the LG G3.

The benefit of an even slimmer bezel is pretty obvious. It'll let you make a phone's screen slightly bigger with either a minor body size increase, or none at all. And as new models seem to be legally bound to offer bigger screens than the last these days, it's a relief for those of us who don't have giant hands.