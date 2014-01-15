The LG G Flex is coming to the UK soon and is available for pre-order. Hooray! However, It'll cost a staggering £689 to buy off contract. Boo!

Carphone Warehouse is now taking reservations for the 6-inch 720p curved smartphone, but isn't yet bold enough to say when it'll actually be released into the wild. Previous estimates have suggested the device will get its UK bow next month.

Beyond the inhibitive near-£700 SIM-free price, the quad-core handset with 2GB RAM can be nabbed on contract from £52, for the up front cost of £79. For that buyers get 5GB of 4G data on any network.

Those upgrading through CPW get somewhat of a better better deal. They can get the handset free of charge on a 2-year deal with 2GB of data for £42 a month.

LG goes curvy

The G Flex went on sale in November in its Korean homeland and in France on Orange in December. Previously network EE had said it'd be selling the device from February, but hadn't confirmed pricing.

Those who device to order the 13-megapixel handset through the independent high street retailer will also have the chance to win one of LG's 55-inch OLED televisions worth £7,000.

The handset, which has a self-healing Wolverine-style casing, will step inside the smartphone octagon with the Samsung Galaxy Round, but there's still no word on whether that handset will ever set foot in Blighty.