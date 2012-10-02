HTC One X+, One VX, and 8X landing on AT&T

HTC's One X+ is hot off the presses and a U.S. carrier has already raised its hand as the handset's exclusive carrier.

AT&T announced Tuesday it will welcome the new 4.7-inch, Jelly Bean-packing device in November, though it didn't offer details on pricing.

This phone - which offers incremental improvements over its One X predecessor - marks something special for AT&T.

"The HTC One X+ will be the first AT&T smartphone to combine Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean) and a quad-core processor," the company said in a press release. "It will also be the first smartphone in the U.S. to feature HTC Sense 4+."

AT&T's gaga over the One X+'s 1.7GHz Tegra 3 Nvidia quad-core processor plus "a battery-saving" fifth core, though it's still suspect whether the phone's 2,100mAh battery will solve battery-sucking problems rampant on older phones.

Two-for

AT&T also announced it will bring HTC's One VX into the mix, "an affordable Android smartphone and a premium experience," according to the company.

The phone is 9.19 millimeters thin, holds a Corning Gorilla Glass-laminated 4.5-inch display, and a 5MP camera.

The camera, by the way, shoots at four frames per second.

Both it and the One X+ drop "in the coming months," according to AT&T's press release.

Windows 8X availability

TechRadar first learned AT&T would carry the Taiwanese company's Windows Phone 8X when the phone was unveiled a few weeks ago, but the carrier announced Tuesday the phone's dropping in November.

AT&T continues to hold details about the phone's release close to its chest, though at least we have a time frame on the horizon.

It also made the point in its press release to remind customers the 8X will be the "first-ever Windows Phone 8 smartphone with built-in Beats Audio technology."

No word on pricing and feature options - such as color - yet, but TechRadar will provide updates as soon as that information becomes available.

From AT&T via CNET