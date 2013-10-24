AT&T adds Samsung Ativ S Neo to lineup on November 8

Nokia may get most of the attention when it comes to Windows Phone 8 these days, but Samsung isn't staying quiet as its very own Microsoft OS-powered smartphone heads to AT&T.

AT&T announced that the Samsung Ativ S Neo will be added to its product mix beginning Friday, November 8, the first Windows Phone 8 device the carrier will sell from the Korean manufacturer.

Available for $99.99 with a two-year agreement or $21 per month for AT&T Next customers, the Samsung ATIV S Neo features a spacious 4.77-inch HD display powered by a 1.4GHz dual-core processor.

Although the smartphone doesn't feature as many customizations as the manufacturer's other Android devices, Ativ Beam is included for transferring files between compatible phones on either platform.

Perfect score

"We are excited to add the Samsung Ativ S Neo with its large, sharp 4.77" HD display and expandable microSD memory to our best-in-class Windows Phone portfolio," said AT&T Senior Vice President of Devices Jeff Bradley.

Despite being available on Sprint for more than two months, AT&T touts the handset's sleek design, coupled with Windows Phone 8 and AT&T's 4G LTE network, as an ideal match for mobile customers.

Samsung's latest Windows Phone 8 handset also ranks high on AT&T's eco-rating system, scoring a perfect five out of five for environmentally responsible manufacturing and energy efficiency.

AT&T's press release makes no mention of pre-orders, so customers eager for the Ativ S Neo may want to saunter over to their nearest retail store bright and early two weeks from now.