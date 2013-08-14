Ativ S Neo becomes Sprint's second Windows Phone 8 device Aug. 16

Windows Phone lovers feeling shunned by Sprint's lack of the platform will get some relief this Friday as the carrier introduces a new WP8 handset. And there's a little something extra too, as this offering comes complete with international roaming support.

Sprint today announced the arrival of the Samsung Ativ S Neo on its network beginning this Friday, Aug. 16.

The company's second Windows Phone 8 handset is priced at $149.99 with a new line or eligible upgrade on a two-year agreement and after $50 mail-in rebate.

Powered by a 1.4GHz dual-core processor with 1GB RAM, 16GB of internal storage and the ability to add up to 64GB more using a microSD card, the Samsung Ativ S Neo runs Microsoft's latest mobile operating system and adds a few unique touches of its own.

World traveler

The Ativ S Neo is the first Windows Phone 8 handset on Sprint to offer international roaming in more than 200 GSM-based countries around the globe, offering talk, text and data at affordable rates when outside the Sprint network.

Samsung also includes an 8MP rear camera with LED flash as well as a front-facing 1.9MP camera for video chat, which are bundled with camera apps including Beauty Shot (for smoother skin), Manga Camera (for cartoon-style images) and a built-in Photo Editor to make every shot look great.

Coupled with a 4.8-inch HD display and Sprint 4G LTE capabilities, the Ativ S Neo also includes Samsung's Ativ Beam for NFC content sharing with both Windows Phone and select Android handsets.

Sprint will make the Samsung Ativ S Neo available through its retail, online and telephone channels this Friday, and also offers Microsoft Office 365 subscriptions for small or mid-sized businesses at select retail locations.