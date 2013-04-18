Archos confirms three new Android smartphones, following earlier leak

Archos threw its black beret into the smartphone ring, on Thursday, by launching a trio of very affordable Android handsets of varying size and shape.

The French manufacturer, which has focused its attentions on Android tablets and media players in recent years, officially rolled out the handsets following a leak earlier today, which has proved to be inaccurate.

Headlining the trifecta of handsets is the new Archos 50 Platinum, which brings a 5.0-inch,

960 x 540, 220-ppi display, a quad-core 1.2GHz processor, 1GB RAM and 4GB storage.

It's also rocking an 8-megapixel camera, has dual-SIM capabilities and its running a completely unskinned version of 'pure' Android 4.1.2 Jelly Bean.

Cheap as French fries

That's joined by a larger 5.3-inch iteration, the Archos 53 platinum, which brings a larger 2800mAh battery, but other than that, specs remain the same.

Rounding out the group is the Archos 35 Carbon, a low-end, 3.5-inch handset which rocks Android Ice Cream Sandwich, VGA cameras and 512MB of RAM.

The trio will be available to own at the end of May and will arrive unlocked.

The flagship Archos 50 Platinum will be £179.99, while the Archos 53 Platinum will be just £199.99. Understandably, the 35 Carbon is the lowest priced at £79.99.