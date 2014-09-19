Samsung Galaxy Note 4 release: Amazon opens up pre-orders

You won't have to go straight through a carrier if you want to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Note 4, as Amazon has just announced its own pre-order dates for the newest phablet.

Amazon is taking Galaxy Note 4 pre-orders for $300 with a contract starting today for AT&T and Verizon customers and beginning September 26 for Sprint users.

T-Mobile fans, it seems, will have to go directly to the carrier, but everyone else using Amazon will have the option to get either the black or white version of the phone.

Unfortunately the one thing Amazon hasn't been specific about is when the Note 4 will actually ship out, with only a "mid-October" expectation.

Phabletous

Those hoping to grab the Galaxy Note 4 directly from their carriers have plenty of options as well.

AT&T customers can pre-order the Note 4 as of today, with the phone expected to ship out around October 14. The carrier is selling it for $300 on-contract, $41.30 or $34.42 per month on an AT&T Next plan, or $826 without a contract.

Verizon's own Galaxy Note 4 pre-orders are available today as well, with the same price of $300 on-contract.

T-Mobile pre-orders begin September 24, with the phone releasing online and in stores October 17 for 24 monthly payments of $31.24.

And Sprint hasn't yet divulged its own Note 4 pre-order details, though Sprint customers can of course head to Amazon later this month.