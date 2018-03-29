Trending
Following Huawei P20 launch, a foldable phone could be coming soon

By Matt Swider

Huawei is proving that it's not the only one keen on developing a foldable smartphone, according to this new patent.

iOS 12 release date

iOS 12 release date, news and rumors

By Matt Swider

UPDATED Apple is going to launch iOS 12 on June 4, and we're already hearing what it will have – and a lot of what it won't feature.

12 best power banks 2018: the best portable chargers to keep your gadgets going

By James Peckham, Cameron Faulkner

Buying Guide Whether you want something slim, with lots of ports or ready to charge your laptop – here are the best portable chargers.

iOS 11.3 update adds battery health, new Animoji and advanced AR features

By Matt Swider

Your iPhone and iPad is getting a new update starting today. here are all of the features you'll find in the new version.

Best cheap phones in the US for 2018

By Cameron Faulkner

Updated Mobile phones can be hard to find on a budget, so we compared and ranked every recommended handset that's $300 and lower.

Moto G6 release date, price, news and leaks

By Prabhjote Gill, John McCann

Updated Everything we know about the new Moto G6 so far, including the Moto G6 Plus and G6 Play.

New Moto G6 leak shows off a flagship-quality design

By Cameron Faulkner

Maybe hold off on buying a Moto G5 – the Moto G6 release date might be just around the corner.

Best Android apps

Best Android apps 2018: download these now

By James Rogerson

Updated Fill up your phone or tablet with the best Android apps around – now with 100 to pick from!

50 best iPad games the greatest free and paid for games around

Best iPad games: the top free and paid-for titles around

By Craig Grannell

Updated Whether you're into adventures, puzzle games, shooters or platformers, we've got the best games for you to play.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 release date, price, news and leaks

By James Rogerson, Matt Swider

Updated Get ready for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in a few months. Here's what we're expecting from the big smartphone.

