Your move T-Mobile - AT&T offering $100 credit for every new line of service

AT&T really (really) wants more customers to join its network and its latest incentive puts money into users' pockets.

AT&T is throwing $100 at new and existing customers opening a new line of service. The bonus is eligible for every new smartphone, tablet, feature phone, mobile hotspot, or Wireless Home Phone line added to the carrier's 4G LTE network.

Customers lining up for the cash with a string attached can take advantage of the limited offer available until March 31 can visit an AT&T retail stores or this site.

Of course the offer comes with a few lines of fine print that require customers to maintain their service for 45 days, after which mobile users will receive their free credit within three billing cycles.

Pick me! Pick me!

The carrier is calling it's new initiative a reward for existing customers. Meanwhile, AT&T wasn't too shy about hiding its intentions of picking up new users from other carriers.

"[I]t's an incentive for customers of Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile and other wireless carriers to come to AT&T and enjoy the nation's most reliable 4G LTE network," the mobile carrier wrote in an announcement.

Previously, the blue carrier struck out cash bonuses up to $450 to lure in T-Mobile customers.

Over the last year AT&T has been more or less T-Mobile's whipping boy. However, the blue carrier has tried to bolster its network as the first with international roaming.