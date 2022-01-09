Patriots vs Dolphins live stream: how to watch NFL online from anywhere and on TV

Audio player loading…

The Patriots vs Dolphins live stream is all about the AFC East title and home-field advantage in the wild card round. The Pats need to beat the Dolphins and hope the Jets are able to get the better of the Bills. Who will take the spoils? Read on as we explain how to get a Patriots vs Dolphins live stream and watch the NFL game online from anywhere.

Another season ends in crushing diappointment for the Dolphins, but they could still get one over their divisional rivals at the last. It's a long shot though, with Miami putting up the worst performance of last weekend, while the Pats dazzled.

Bill Belichick's men recovered from back-to-back defeat to the Colts and Bills by demolishing the Jags to the tune of 50-10, in a game where everything came together on defense and offense.

Many were talking them up as Super Bowl contenders, but that two-game skid has cooled the hype considerably.

The division is no longer solely in their hands, but another monstrous performance from Mac Jones and co. will generate precious momentum ahead of the playoffs. Follow our guide on how to watch the Patriots vs Dolphins online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch Patriots vs Dolphins from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Patriots vs Dolphins from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Patriots vs Dolphins live stream: how to watch NFL in the US

7-day FREE trial Today's Patriots vs Dolphins game is being televised by CBS, with kick-off scheduled for 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT. If you haven't already got CBS as part of your cable package, you should know that it's also available on a streaming-only basis on Paramount Plus from just $4.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. How to watch Patriots vs Dolphins without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best way to watch NFL games without cable this season. The standard fuboTV plan costs $64.99 per month and includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network - all the channels you need to tune into every nationally televised NFL game in the 2021/22 regular season. Plus, you also get the benefit of the fact that fuboTV has a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Patriots vs Dolphins: live stream NFL in Canada

DAZN Today's Patriots vs Dolphins game kicks off at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT, and Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is showing it along with every single game of the 2021/22 season, right the way through to the Super Bowl. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Patriots vs Dolphins live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

NFL Game Pass The Patriots vs Dolphins game kicks off at 9.25pm GMT on Sunday evening, and you can tune in via the NFL Game Pass, which is showing every remaining game of the season live. A subscription costs £14.99 a week or a much better-value £34.99 for the rest of the season, after a 7-day FREE trial. Sky Sports shows at least five NFL games a week but the Patriots vs Dolphins isn't one of this week's featured matchups. And if you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home. This also lets you get around any blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to games.

How to watch Patriots vs Dolphins FREE: live stream NFL in Australia