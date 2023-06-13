Panasonic’s 2023 OLED TVs are finally here – and there are some big upgrades

Panasonic has finally announced its full lineup of 2023 TVs. It includes four new OLED TVs – in addition to the flagship MZ2000 OLED TV that the company announced at CES in January – and two new LED models.

The brand’s premium OLED range is powered by an HCX Pro AI processor and have been color-tuned by Stefan Sonnenfeld, the founder and CEO of Company 3, who has worked on the likes of Star Wars: The Force Awakens .

The full 2023 TV lineup will also have several upgrades that were announced alongside the MZ2000 earlier this year, including improved ‘Filmmaker’ and ‘True Game’ modes, as well as other gaming features such as Nvidia G-Sync compatibility and advanced HDR tone mapping that’s source orientated.

And while most sets will feature Panasonic's MyHomeScreen smart TV interface, for the first time ever the MX800 LED TVs will launch with Amazon Fire TV built-in, forgoing the need for an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K . Flatpanelshd also reported that the MZ800 will have Google TV.

Panasonic’s complete 2023 TV range

The company’s sets don't currently feature in our best OLED TV s guide but with such a large new range, there’s a lot to unpack here that could mean we might need to reconsider, especially considering that we rated its flagship’s predecessor – the Panasonic LZ2000 – five stars.

The flagship Panasonic MZ2000 had also blown us away when we saw it up close, thanks to the brightness-enhancing tech inside of it such as Micro Lens Array and a multi-layer heat management configuration. The set will be available in 55-, 65- and a massive 77-inch (which is expected to be priced at £4,499) sizes in the UK and Europe. As well as surround sound and Dolby Atmos compatibility, the premium model will be able to support 4K resolution, which could make it competitive with the best 4K TV s out there.

Next up in the company’s new OLED range is the MZ1500, which will also have a Master OLED Pro panel, support 4K, 2.1-channel sound and new gaming features. Although the set will be cheaper – most likely due to the step down in audio quality to Dynamic Theatre Surround Pro, which will have back front facing speakers. It will come in 55- and 65-inch sizes and will cost £2,199 and £2,899, respectively.

Another cheaper alternative to Panasonic’s flagship OLED will be the MZ980, which will come in smaller sizes including 42-, 48-, 55-, and 65-inch screens. This has ‘Theater Surround Pro’ and a standard OLED panel unlike the aforementioned, but will still feature the HCX Pro AI processor.

Meanwhile, the MZ800 has ‘Dynamic Surround Sound’ with a built-in subwoofer. It is expected to be priced in line with the MZ980 at £1,599 for 42-inches and £2,099 for 65-inches. The company also mentioned an MZ700 model, but this won’t be launched till later this year. Both of the more budget OLED TVs will be available in 42-, 48-, 55-, and 65-inch sizes.

Lastly, Panasonic also announced two 4K Ultra HD TVs: the MX950LED, available in 55- and 65-inch sizes, and the MX800LED, available in 43-, 50- 55-, 65 and 75-inch sizes. The MX950 features the company’s latest mini-LED technology, an HCX Pro AI Processor and ‘Dynamic Theater Sound’, while the MX800 supports HDR10+ and an HCX Processor.