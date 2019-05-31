Panasonic S1H: 6K full-frame camera unveiled at Cine Gear Expo 2019

After weeks of rumors, teasers and all kinds of speculation, Panasonic has finally confirmed development of the third camera in its S series, the S1H.

The S1H is set to be a video-focused addition to its newest camera line, joining the S1R and S1 models that were announced back in September – and it has the honor of being the first model of its kind to record 6K video.

This can be captured at a maximum 24p in a 3:2 ratio, while 5.9K footage at 30p can be recorded in 16:9. Additionally, a 10-bit 4K option can shoot at 60p in either 4K UHD or 4K DCI modes, and Panasonic states that the model can capture footage for an unlimited length of time under certified operating temperatures.

V-Log comes to the S1

The S1H also comes with V-Log and V-Gamut pre-installed, which promise 14-plus stops of dynamic range. This is in contrast to models like the GH5, which can only have V-Log made available via a paid-for update.

Incidentally, Panasonic has also announced that users of its existing S1 model will also benefit from an update that will bring 14-plus stops of dynamic range through a V-Log recording option, together with 4:2:2 10-bit 4K recording to 30p/25p internally and 4:2:2 10-bit 4K recording to 60p/50p output through the HDMI port.

This update will be free of charge by redemption from July 8 2019 for existing S1 users, as well as for those purchasing the camera until September 30. Anyone updating their camera after this point will have to pay for the privilege.

New L-mount lenses

The S1H works with the same S-series optics as the S1 and S1R, which currently include the Lumix S Pro 50mm f/1.4, Lumix S Pro 70-200mm f/4 O.I.S. and the Lumix S Pro 24-105mm f/4 Macro O.I.S. lenses, although it's also set to work with L-mount options from L-mount alliance partners, Leica and Sigma.

Image credit: Panasonic

Additionally, Panasonic has re-iterated that it will be making 24-70mm f/2.8, 70-200mm f/2.8 and 16-35mm f/4 lenses available later this year for the system, something it disclosed earlier in the year in its roadmap for the line.

Two teleconverters have also been announced for the S series, namely the DMW-STC14 and DMW-STC20, which apply a respective conversion of 1.4x and 2x. These are set to work with the existing S PRO 70-200mm f/4 O.I.S. and upcoming 70-200mm f/2.8 S.

Panasonic S1H price and availability

Panasonic says the S1H will be available "in the autumn" - so September-November - at a price of $4,000 in the US, while pricing for the UK and Australia has not been confirmed as of yet.

The DMW-STC14 and DMW-STC20 teleconverters, meanwhile, will retail at £489.99 and £579.99 respectively in the UK; again pricing for the US and Australia has not been confirmed.