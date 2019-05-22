Panasonic S1S cine camera rumors: third S-series model may be video-centric

Update [23/5]: 4/3 Rumors has spotted an announcement on the Cine Gear Expo website that mentions something "exciting and new from Lumix" will be unveiled.

There are mounting rumors of a video-focused S-series camera from Panasonic, possibly called the Panasonic S1S, and we may get confirmation as early as next week.

L-mount Rumors, which comments on news and speculation on all things L-mount, claims that a highly reliable source has informed it that Panasonic will "definitely" be announcing a new L-mount camera on May 31.

The company currently offers the S1R (left) and S1 (right) in its new S line of cameras, along with three lenses. Image credit: Panasonic

The site goes on to state that the camera has a full-frame sensor, like the existing two S-series models, and that it's built like a tank (also very much like those two models). There's no word on the resolution of the sensor, nor what features the model will sport, but such an announcement would be a logical next move for the line.

Such a move would mirror its Micro Four Thirds G-series line, in that it built the foundations with stills-focused cameras before branching out into more video-focused GH offerings. As we found in our reviews of the S1 and S1R models, both capture high-quality 4K video footage, but they remain behind models like the GH5 and GH5S in terms of overall video functionality.

What we expect to see

Assuming the model will offer 4K rather than 8K video, the sensor inside the new model is likely to have a lower resolution next to the 24MP and 47MP sensors inside the respective S1 and S1R. Should the model record 8K footage, however, it will need to have a sensor closer to 36MP.

The sensor inside the S1R offers 47.3MP (effective) – the highest yet for a full-frame mirrorless camera – although the new model is likely to have a less densely populated sensor. Image credit: Panasonic

Neither the S1 nor the S1R have Log shooting as standard, this being an optional paid-for update. This was the same approach as the previous video-centric GH5, so it wouldn't be safe to assume Panasonic would include this here as standard.

Such a model will no doubt match the 4K60p capture option of the S1, although it would need to exceed its functionality in some way to warrant standing on its own as a tool specifically for video.

Other features we'd expect to see include a full-size HDMI out, 3.5mm sockets for headphones and microphones, and an HLG setting.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed from Panasonic as of yet, and it may well turn out to be something other than a new camera. Some have speculated it may simply be a video-centric lens or firmware update to an exciting GH model, although a GH6 update to the GHS5 / GHS5 camera would certainly be very welcome too.