Packers vs 49ers live stream: how to watch today's NFL football 2019 from anywhere

Green Bay Packers against the San Francisco 49ers is a game you won’t want to miss as the NFL specifically changed its week 12 schedule just so that today’s matchup could be moved to prime time due to the fact that one of these teams will likely make the playoffs. We’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a Packers vs 49ers live stream regardless of where in the world you are.

Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers - when and where? The Green Bay Packers will take on the San Francisco 49ers at the 68,000 Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Kick-off time is set for 5.20pm local time, so that’s 8.20pm ET, 1.20am GMT or 12.20am AEDT.

Green Bay is going into today’s game 8-2 after suffering just two losses this season. The Packers were defeated 34-37 by the Eagles in week 4 and 11-27 by the Chargers during week 9 but besides that the team is doing exceptionally well and they currently hold the top spot in the NFC North. They had their bye week last week so they’ll be well-rested and ready to take on the 49ers. The Packers will be without some of their key players as tight end George Kittle is still recovering from a knee injury and Joe Staley and Robbie Gould are both dealing with injuries as well. Will the Packers be able to turn the tide against the 49ers?

San Francisco is entering week 12 with the NFC’s best record at 9-1 and the team won every game they played up until week 10 when they were defeated 27-24 by the Seahawks. Last week the 49ers triumphed 26-36 over the Cardinals and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made four touchdown passes. However, during last week’s game Pro Bowl pass rusher Dee Ford suffered a hamstring strain and he’ll likely be sidelined for a couple of weeks. Will the 49ers manage to defeat Green Bay without him?

Whether you’re a Packers fan in Green Bay, a 49ers fan in San Francisco or just want to tune in to see today’s crucial NFL game, we’ll show you how to live stream the Packers vs 49ers from anywhere in the world so you don’t miss a single touchdown.

See our guide to discover how to stream every single NFL game live

Watch the Packers vs 49ers game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream Packers vs 49ers online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the undisputed champ. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Packers vs 49ers in the US

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game as it airs on NBC . The network will begin its coverage of today’s Packers vs 49ers at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT. Having a hard time justifying the high cost of a cable subscription just to watch the NFL this season. Don’t worry as there are now a variety of different streaming services available, all at different price points, to help you watch this game. We’ve listed a few of our favorite NFL streaming options below to make things easier for you.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to watch the Packers vs 49ers in the UK

If you’re a die-hard American football fan trying to follow your favorite team all the way to the Super Bowl this year, then your first option should be NFL’s International Game Pass as it allows you to watch every regular season game for £143.99 or just 50p per game! UK viewers will be able to watch today’s Packers vs 49ers game on Sky Sports . The network will show the game on Sky Sports Action starting at 1.10am GMT. If you don’t want to sign up for Sky just to watch this game, you can always watch it on Now TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99. However, there are also weekly and monthly passes available if there happen to be other sports/games you’d like to watch as well. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL live stream in Canada for Free

While TSN will show a number of NFL games on television this season, unfortunately the network won’t be showing today’s Packers vs 49ers game. Luckily though, the streaming service DAZN will and its coverage of the game will start at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT. The service will allow you to stream today’s game online, on mobile or using your favorite streaming devices as it supports Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4. DAZN costs $20 a month or $150 per year but there is a free trial available so you can test it out for yourself to watch the Packers vs 49ers game.

Live stream Packers vs 49ers in Australia for free