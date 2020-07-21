Overcooked: All You Can Eat brings culinary co-op action to PS5 and Xbox Series X

The beloved co-op cooking party game Overcooked is getting a freshly-prepared remaster for PS5 and Xbox Series X, developer Ghost Town Games has announced.

Overcooked: All You Can Eat includes both Overcooked and Overcooked 2, along with all the DLC for both games. You can choose from over 120 adorable chefs (wheelchair raccoon for the win), and there are over 200 kitchens to cook in, as well as seven brand new levels.

The games’ visuals have also been spruced up to support 4K/60fps, and Overcooked’s levels have been remastered using Overcooked 2’s engine, which allows for online multiplayer and cross-play across both consoles. Load times have also been sped up considerably.

Support has been added to make the games more accessible, too, such as an assist mode, a scalable user interface, dyslexic-friendly text and colorblind options.

Kitchen nightmares

If you’ve never played Overcooked before, the game revolves around frantically preparing food and fulfilling orders before you run out of time. The games become increasingly challenging as the kitchens you cook in become more hazardous and tricky to maneuver and recipes become more complex.

Things can get pretty heated as stress levels rise, and Overcooked has been known to test friendships, strain relationships and break family bonds due to its hectic nature and demanding clientele. You have been warned.

Overcooked: All You Can Eat doesn't have a release date yet, but we'll find out more once Microsoft and Sony finally lift the lid on when the Xbox Series X and PS5 will hit the shelves.