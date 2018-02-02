Oppo's most advanced phone, the R11s, hits Australia next week

Sporting small bezels, a stunning 18:9 AMOLED display and facial recognition, Oppo's most advanced handset to date, the R11s, will go on sale in Australia on February 5, 2018.

Aiming to sway customers away from the likes of Apple and Samsung, the Chinese electronics firm is offering flagship features at half the price of the heavy hitters, with the 6.01-inch Oppo R11s priced at $659, while the larger Oppo R11s Plus, which features 6.43-inch display, will set you back $779.

Both phones boast dual 20MP+16MP camera setups on their rears, with an exceptional 20MP selfie camera on the front that's backed by Oppo's self-learning AI Beautify software.

Each handset is powered by a Snapdragon 660 chipset, with 4GB of RAM on the R11s and 6GB of RAM on the R11s Plus. They've also got 64GB of onboard storage, with a microSD card slot allowing for a further 256GB.

The Oppo R11s will be available for purchase next week in Red, Black and Champagne from JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Woolworths Mobile, RetraVision, Mobileciti, Optus, Virgin Mobile and Vodafone, while the larger R11s Plus will be exclusive to JB Hi-Fi.