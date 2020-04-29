Trending

At $699, the OnePlus 8 price makes it the cheapest 5G phone to get

By

OnePlus 8 available now in the US

OnePlus 8
(Image credit: Future)

The OnePlus 8 is the first affordable 5G-capable Android flagship to come out in 2020 – and starting today, you can buy it in the US. 

You can pick up the OnePlus 8 unlocked starting at $699 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or bump up the price to $799 for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. That's fairly cheap for a 5G phone.

There are other options: the OnePlus 8 from T-Mobile (which includes Sprint) is now available on-contract and supports 5G sub-6 connectivity. There's also a version that supports Verizon and connects to its  5G mmWave network along with the upcoming sub-6 network when it launches later this year.

Caution, the OnePlus 8 Verizon model will have you paying a bit extra. Its price starts at $799 (or $33/month for 24 months), a tax for Verizon's faster mmWave speeds. To help, Verizon does sell the OnePlus 8 in an exclusive Polar Silver hue.

The first mainstream cheap 5G phone in the US?

While the Samsung Galaxy S20 line launched in March 2020 as the first mainstream 5G-capable phones, the series did not include a more affordable flagship model. The OnePlus 8, with a price rivaling the standard iPhone 11, is the first in this niche category to become available in the US.

Like Apple’s iPhone, the OnePlus 8 packs flagship-quality specs and cameras at a lower price than the fuller-featured OnePlus 8 Pro. While it doesn’t make our best cheap phones list, the OnePlus 8 is at least a lower-cost alternative that, yes, can connect to next-gen 5G networks. 

And while 5G networks haven’t expanded out to reach many consumers outside urban zones, US carriers have their own plans to expand them through 2020 and beyond. 

