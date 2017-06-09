OnePlus 5 to cost Rs. 32,999 in India, suggests fresh leak

OnePlus will be unveiling OnePlus 5 globally on June 20 followed by India launch on June 22. While OnePlus 5's launch is around the corner, fresh leaks with concrete evidence are pouring on the internet. OnePlus already confirmed that a 2.35Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 is going to power OnePlus 5.

Now, a leak from famous phone leakster Evan Blass suggests that OnePlus 5 may come with whopping 8GB RAM. He cites source code of OnePlus 5's launch page on Amazon.in to uphold his claim.

"OnePlus 5 powered by 2.35GHz octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor and 8GB of RAM will release on 22 June 2017 as an exclusive at Amazon.in."June 7, 2017

Another leak by true-tech reveals the pricing details of the phone. The pricing details go hand in hand with the leak from Evan Blass. It confirms that 8GB RAM version is on the cards. The premium variant of OnePlus 5 with 8GB RAM/128GB ROM may cost Rs. 37,999 (Approx $ 590) and base model with 6GB RAM/ 64GB ROM may be priced at Rs. 32,999 (Approx $ 513).

The teaser image reveals iPhone 7 Plus like design with dual horizontal camera setup. OnePlus reportedly collaborated with image quality rating website DxOMark to enhance the imaging capabilities of the phone. Overall, OnePlus is going on an all out specifications blitz with its upcoming flagship OnePlus 5.

A continuous hard edge, refined over 3 years. https://t.co/KVXBWmhBt8 pic.twitter.com/KBNppQ0R0UJune 8, 2017

However, OnePlus devices that are known for offering high-end specifications at low price deems invalid now, as the cost of the OnePlus flagship device is increasing year-on-year. On the other hand, its counterpart Xiaomi is still maintaining the aggressive pricing strategy for its flagships. Nevertheless, the top of the line hardware specifications coupled with fluid OS is making them a worthy choice.