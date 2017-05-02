Camera samples of the OnePlus 5 leaked

A new leak has revealed the images captured with the upcoming OnePlus 5 flagship. One can’t tell for sure if this is legitimate, but previous leaks of this nature have been proven to be the real deal, so we’re fairly optimistic about this. The image details reveal that the picture was taken with the OnePlus A5000 in Shenzhen, China (as per the coordinates mentioned in the EXIF data).

It’s hard to tell much from these images, but the source claims that the handset could have a dual camera setup. Given that we’ve seen dual cameras from almost every major smartphone manufacturer, this doesn’t particularly come as a surprise. Both sensors could have the same resolution (16MP rumored), which is in line with a few previous reports as well.

Overall, the OnePlus 5 could be gearing up to be one of the best low-cost flagships to have launched this year and could give the likes of the Xiaomi Mi 6 a run for its money. In addition to featuring attractive camera hardware, the OnePlus 5 is also expected to come with a bunch of neat features on board such as 8GB of RAM, the octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor, Android 7.1 Nougat, and a 4,000mAh battery.

The handset is expected to retain the 5.5-inch Optic AMOLED display, but with a resolution of 2560x1440. This has the makings of becoming yet another popular flagship for the company, provided OnePlus can keep up with the demand.