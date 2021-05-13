Olympics live stream: how to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games free, 2021 dates, schedule and events

It's known as the greatest show on Earth, and the summer of 2021's Olympic Games feel particularly special, a beacon of hope and a symbol of unity after more than a year of collective suffering and sacrifice. With more than 11,000 of the best athletes on the planet set to barter their blood, sweat and tears for a shot at a gold medal and sporting immortality, read on as we explain how to watch a Tokyo 2020 Olympics live stream from anywhere, including for free in some countries.

There's an astonishing amount packed into the 14-day schedule, starting with football and softball on Wednesday, July 21 - two days before the Opening Ceremony.

Softball is one of six new sports on the program, along with baseball, karate, sport climbing, surfing and skateboarding, though there are 15 new events in total, including mixed-gender competitions and the hotly anticipated 3x3 basketball.

If there's one event you absolutely should not miss it's the men’s 100m sprint, and the competition has been blown wide open after Usain Bolt's retirement. It's set for Sunday, August 1, aka Golden Sunday, which will see 25 gold medals handed out.

The climax will come on the penultimate day, with 34 medal events taking place on Saturday, August 7, including the women's marathon, and the gold medal basketball and football matches.

Whoever you're cheering on, the good news is that it's easy to get a FREE Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games live stream - just follow our guide to watch the Olympics in 2021 online from anywhere.

How to live stream Olympics if you're not in your country

Without wishing to state the obvious, the Olympic Games is a huge global event, and there should be a way to watch no matter where you find yourself during the gold-frenzy fortnight. But if you are abroad and struggling to see it - or if you just want the comfort and language of your home nation's coverage - then geo-restrictons may stand in your way of getting an Olympics live stream in 2021.

But there's a really easy way around that problem. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease-of-use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles and, best of all, it has a fantastic track record of unlocking the hardiest of streaming services around the world. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Once you've chosen, downloaded and installed your streaming VPN, the starting pistol has been shot! Simply select a server back in your home country and that will kid your laptop, mobile or streaming device into thinking it's back there.

And remember, VPNs aren't just about watching sport (or other TV shows when you're overseas). They also provide a handy layer of extra anonymity and security to your everyday life online, and can help you get around blocks websites, apps and services when you're in countries (or schools or offices) that have more stringent web rules, such as China, Cuba or the Middle East.

FREE Olympics live stream: how to watch Tokyo 2020 online in the UK

The BBC always goes all out with its coverage of the Olympics - and best of all that means you can tune in for FREE. If you're not in front of a TV, BBC iPlayer is the best way to live stream Tokyo 2020. As a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV license). If you're already a subscriber, you can also watch the Olympics via Eurosport and its Eurosport Player streaming service, which costs £6.99 a month or £39.99 for the year. Not in the UK for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

How to watch the Olympics: live stream Tokyo 2020 in the US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020 Olympics, with the action from Tokyo likely to be shown between linear TV coverage - usually NBCSN or NBC - and dedicated streaming service Peacock TV. Peacock Premium costs from just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 for a whole year) and offers a FREE 7-day trial. Best of all, signing up is easy - it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience. All of the Olympics action that's aired on linear TV can also be watched affordably without cable - courtesy of great value over-the-top streaming service Sling. NBCSN comes as part of its $35 a month Sling Blue package. But be sure to check the Sling website for special offers - there's usually something eye-catching on. For example, at the time of writing your first month for only $10. If you subscribe to this or any other streaming service and find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best - our latest 2021 testing showing that it works brilliantly in helping US residents access services like Sling and Peacock from abroad.

How to watch the Olympics: live stream Tokyo 2020 in Canada

Tokyo 2020 coverage is split between a range of different broadcasters in Canada. If you've got a cable subscription, you can watch the Olympics on Sportsnet, TSN, CBC and TLN. Sportsnet, TSN and CBC will let you watch the action from Tokyo online, too - either by registering with details of your pay TV provider, or by signing up for a standalone streaming package. For instance, Sportsnet Now is perfect for cord-cutting fans, costing just $19.99 a month. Meanwhile, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get your regular Olympics live stream if you're away from Canada during the event.

How to watch the Olympics: live stream Tokyo 2020 FREE in Australia

It's great news for Aussie sports fans, as you can watch the 2020 Olympics for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7. And if you’d like to stream the action from Tokyo online instead, Channel 7's coverage is also available to watch via the network’s 7Plus streaming service. Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your local Olympics coverage.

How to watch the Olympics: live stream Tokyo 2020 in New Zealand

The official broadcasters for the 2020 Olympics in New Zealand are Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages, and TVNZ, which is FREE to watch. You can also stream the action online via the free TVNZ OnDemand streaming service, and through Sky Go. The Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform is another option, with a weekly pass costing $19.99. If you're away from New Zealand right now, use a VPN and you'll be streaming the Olympics in no time at all.

Other 2020 Olympics broadcasters around the world

As we say, there won't be many places around the world where a live stream of the Olympics in 2021 won't be available. Just some may be more free to watch than others.

We'll be quite honest with you, there isn't a more comprehensive or clear to understand list on the internet than the one on Wikipedia. If you want to know who's showing an Olympics live stream where you are, then check out the list there.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 schedule and events

Olympics Opening Ceremony - July 23

3x3 Basketball - July 24-28

Archery - July 23-31

Artistic Gymnastics - July 24 - August 3

Artistic Swimming - August 2-7

Athletics - July 30 - August 8

Badminton - July 24 - August 2

Baseball/Softball - July 21 - August 7

Basketball - July 25 - August 8

Beach Volleyball - July 24 - August 7

Boxing - July 24 - August 8

Canoe Slalom - July 25-30

Canoe Sprint - August 2-7

Cycling BMX Freestyle - July 31 - August 1

Cycling BMX Racing - July 29-30

Cycling Mountain Bike - July 26-27

Cycling Road - July 24-28

Cycling Track - August 2-8

Diving - July 25 - August 7

Equestrian - July 24 - August 7

Fencing - July 24 - August 1

Football - July 21 - August 7

Golf - July 29 - August 7

Handball - July 24 - August 8

Hockey - July 24 - August 6

Judo - July 24-31

Karate - August 5-7

Marathon Swimming - August 4-5

Modern Pentathlon - August 5-7

Rhythm Gymnastics - August 6-8

Rowing - July 23-30

Rugby Sevens - July 26-31

Sailing - July 25 - August 4

Shooting - July 24 - August 2

Skateboarding - July 25-26, August 4-5

Sport Climbing - August 3-6

Surfing - July 25 - August 1

Swimming - July 24 - August 1

Table Tennis - July 24 - August 6

Taekwondo - July 24-27

Tennis - July 24 - August 1

Trampoline Gymnastics - July 30-31

Triathlon - July 26-31

Volleyball - July 24 - August 8

Water Polo - July 24 - August 8

Weightlifting - July 24 - August 4

Wrestling - August 1-7

Olympics Closing Ceremony - August 8

Are the 2020 Olympics going ahead in 2021?

Olympics organisers were very reluctant to reschedule Tokyo 2020, eventually agreeing to postpone the event just weeks before it was due to begin, after mounting concern from athletes and the wider world.

There have since been numerous stories about the Games' apparent impending cancellation, all of which have been wide of the mark. And amid vocal protests from concerned Japanese natives, the IOC appears to be determined move ahead with the games in the summer of 2021.

That said, while it seems highly unlikely that the 2020 Olympics will be pushed back again, everything hinges on the unpredictable Covid-19 situation. So keep your fingers crossed...

Are there any new sports for 2020 Olympics?

Six new sports and 15 new 'events' have been added to the Olympics program. The new sports are baseball, softball, karate, sport climbing, surfing, and skateboarding.

However, some of the new events we can look forward to include 3x3 Basketball, Madison Cycling, and Freestyle BMX, as well as new mixed-gender events in athletics, swimming, table tennis and triathlon.

Where are the 2020 Olympics being held?

For the second time ever, and for the first time in nearly 60 years, Tokyo is the host city for the Olympic Games.

Harumi Futo is the site of the Olympic Village, but the eternal symbol of the games will be the nearby Japan National Stadium, which is hosting the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, as well as the athletics events.

When are the 2020 Paralympics?

The 2020 Paralympics begin shortly after the end of the Olympics. The event is scheduled to start on Tuesday, August 24, and will run for just under two weeks, coming to an end on September 5.