Nvidia RTX 3070 production images suggest it may not suffer RTX 3080 launch issues

The Nvidia RTX 3070 has been pictured in production, suggesting it won’t suffer the same stock issues as its RTX 3080 and 3090 siblings.

The images, which were first shared by user on the Baidu forums before being picked up by Twitter user @Avery78, shows Nvidia's desktop GA104-300 Ampere GPUs being validated for production.

The GA104-300 is assumed to be a cut-down version of the GA104 die, with 5,888 CUDA cores, 184 Tensor cores, and 46 RT cores. This is likely a sign they are bound for the RTX 3070 GPU, which features the same specifications, but it’s worth noting that it could be a variation of the RTX 3060 or rumored RTX 3060 Ti.

If bound for the RTX 3070, this suggests that the mid-range GPU may not suffer the same stock shortages as the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, which both sold out online in just minutes. However, you should probably expect that the RTX 3070 will be extremely popular, and will likely still sell out.

According to the factory validation images source, the testing line pictured is used to validate approximately a thousand GPUs per day.

Nvidia has already promised this won’t be the case. Last week the company announced plans to delay the release of the RTX 3070 graphics cards by two weeks to ensure it has plenty of stock at launch.

“We know this may be disappointing to those eager to purchase a GeForce RTX 3070 as soon as possible, however this shift will help our global partners get more graphics cards into the hands of gamers on launch day," the company said in a statement.

The Nvidia RTX 3070 is now slated to launch on October 29, one day after AMD announces its RDNA 2 GPUs.

The Twitter post shared by Avery78 also notes that Nvidia also has “tens of thousands” of GA102 GPUs coming through, which suggests its flagship RTX 3080 GPU will be back in stock soon.