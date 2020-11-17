Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti outperforms the RTX 2080 Ti in leaked Nvidia benchmarks

Nvidia's official in-house benchmarks for the rumored GeForce RTX 3060 Ti have reportedly surface online and show the incoming GPU outperforming the RTX 2080 Super.

These benchmarks come courtesy of Videocardz, which claims to have got hold of an official slide from Nvidia. They allegedly show the RTX 3060 Ti outperforming the last-ten RTX 2080 Super in all scenarios, even in ray tracing, despite the fact that it reportedly features fewer RT cores (38 vs 48).

In the tests, which saw the RTX 3060 Ti tested at 1440p resolution on an Intel Core i9-10900K CPU platform, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti delivered an average 5.5% performance uplift over the RTX 2080 Super.

In ray tracing, however, the incoming GPU scored 9.5% higher than the RTX 2080 Super, and in content creation and rendering performance, the RTX 3060 Ti is 36.3% faster.

The leaked benchmarks also include the RTX 2060 Super, which the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti outperforms by 37% and 54% for ray tracing, and by 51% to 80% in pro rendering.

While Nvidia has yet to confirm official specifications for the RTX 3060 Ti, the Videocardz report claims the Ampere-based GPU will feature the same 8GB GDDR6 memory as the RTX 2080 Super.

Previous rumors have also suggested we can also expect it to feature 4864 CUDA cores and base clock speeds of 1,410Mhz and a boost clock of 1,665MHz, which means it should deliver 16.2 TFLOPs of performance.

The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti looks set to make its official debut in early December, and is expected to be the first Ampere GPU to cost under $400. By comparison, the RTX 2080 Super cost $699 at launch.