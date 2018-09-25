Now TV launches new Netflix-enabled Smart Box with 4K HDR and voice search

If you haven’t upgraded to a smart TV and you still want the option to stream content, chances are you’ve looked into purchasing a streaming device, like Sky's Now TV Smart Box, which includes Freeview as well as TV on demand.

As of today, you can get your hands on the latest Smart Box from Now TV, with 4K HDR visuals and voice search, which is said to be Now TV’s most powerful streaming device yet. Powered by Roku, the streaming box includes over 50 apps including BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, and All 4, as well as Now TV’s latest addition - Netflix.

Now TV has just announced that the Netflix app will be rolled out across its streaming devices, meaning you can easily hop between Now TV Entertainment Pass shows like The Walking Dead and Netflix Originals like Bojack Horseman without messing around with cables.

Stream all day, every day

The new Roku-powered Smart Box should make it even easier to look for your favourite shows and films, with voice search allowing you to quickly search actors, directors, TV series, and movies, without endless button pressing.

Other features of the new Smart Box include live pause, direct access buttons for TV Guide, plus ‘Night Mode’, which reduces the volume of loud sounds like explosions so you don’t wake the whole street up when you’re watching noisy films late at night.

The Now TV Smart Box with 4K and Voice Search is available from the Now TV website for £45.99, or can be bundled with a month’s Entertainment, Sky Cinema, Kids and Sky Sports Day Pass for £49.99 from retailers including Argos and Currys PC World.

It'll be the first time a Sky product will have delivered HDR content of any kind to customers homes – though Netflix is integrating with Sky Q too, it won't be bringing the improved colour and contrast of high dynamic range technology along for the 4K ride on the flagship set top box.