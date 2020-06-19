Norwich vs Southampton live stream: how to watch the Premier League match for free today

Entering the Premier League restart, Norwich's survival hopes are looking slim - but a win today at Carrow Road for the Canaries could turn things around. The Saints are only seven points clear of the relegation zone, too, so need a decent run of results this June and July to secure their top-flight status next season. Read on to find out how to live stream Norwich vs Southampton and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

Norwich vs Southampton cheat sheet This evening's match is being shown on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, with coverage beginning at 5pm BST ahead of a 6pm kick-off at Carrow Road. For those without Sky, you can watch all Sky's remaining Premier League matches on a commitment-free basis with a great value Now TV Sky Sports Pass - now 25% off. Those in the US will find it being aired by NBCSN, so grabbing a FREE Sling TV Sling Blue trial will let you watch for free, with action starting at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Currently six points adrift of safety, Norwich have a run of three matches from the next four at home that will likely determine if they beat the drop. Southampton return to action safe enough, but could easily get sucked back into the relegation dog fight should complacency set in.

With the Canaries desperate for all three points, expect Daniel Farke’s side to go out in their usual 4-2-3-1 attacking formation - which promises plenty of goal-scoring chances but also runs the risk of them being left open at the back.

While Southampton's form wasn't great ahead of the break, boss Ralph Hasenhuttl efforts in leading the club into mid-table saw him rewarded with a new four-year contract while the Prem was locked down.

How to watch Norwich vs Southampton from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in specific Norwich vs Southampton live streams being tied to specific regions. However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this problem and is remarkably easy to set up and use.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location.

How to live stream Norwich vs Southampton in the UK today

Friday's first evening game will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from Carrow Road starting at 5pm BST ahead of an 6pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Norwich vs Southampton online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day - though the monthly pass is much better value and now price slashed to just £25. It will let you watch all of Premier League matches Sky will broadcast for the rest of the 2019/20 season, which breaks down to under 50p a game if bought today. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can still live stream Norwich vs Southampton from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch Norwich vs Southampton: live stream the game in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off of the Spurs vs Man United game is at 1pm ET or 10am PT, with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - though it's currently available as part of a FREE trial offer, so you can you can watch all the action for nothing. If you subscribe to these services but find yourself unable to access them because yo're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch a Norwich vs Southampton live stream in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Spurs and Man United, with kick-off set for 1pm / 10apm PT. Better still, there's a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Norwich vs Southampton: watch online in Australia

Optus Sports now has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live – yep, all 380 of them going back to 2019 and including this game between Norwich vs Southampton. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one best VPNs as mentioned above. Kick-off in Australia is at 3am AEST in the early hours of Saturday, morning.

How to watch Norwich vs Southampton: New Zealand live stream

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the Premier League in NZ, and you can watch Norwich vs Southampton live at 5am NZST on Saturday morning. It offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

How to watch Norwich vs Southampton: live stream in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting Norwich against Southampton kicks off just at 11.30pm IST (New Delhi time) late on Friday. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.

Norwich vs Southampton: latest team news and H2H results

Home side Norwich are troubled at the back with defenders Sam Byram, Grant Hanley and Christoph Zimmermann all ruled out for the rest of the season. However, Timm Klose may be able to answer his side's SOS, with the Swiss international set to return from injury at the centre of defence.

The Saints will be without Moussa Djenepo, who was sent off in their last match before the Premier League went on an enforced hiatus. Shane Long is an injury doubt, but Stuart Armstrong and Nathan Redmond are fit again and available for selection.

First-half goals from Danny Ings and Ryan Bertrand were enough for the Saints in a 2-1 win back in December, with Teemu Pukki's 65th minute not enough for the Norfolk side.