Nokia 7.1 leaked in full, including renders and details

The Nokia 7.1 could be about to land, as not only is HMD Global (the company behind recent Nokia phones) holding events on both October 4 and October 11, but the handset has just been extensively leaked, including press renders, specs and pricing.

Shared by WinFuture, the renders show a phone with a notch, a dual-lens rear camera, a glass back and a metal frame, while the accompanying details say that the Nokia 7.1 is 159g and just under 8mm thick.

It apparently has a 5.84-inch 1080 x 2244 IPS LCD screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio, an octa-core Snapdragon 636 chipset and a microSD card slot. There will apparently be two models of the phone, one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and another with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

This could be the Nokia 7.1. Credit: WinFuture / Roland Quandt

As for the camera, there’s said to be a 12MP and 5MP pairing on the back of the Nokia 7.1. The source doesn’t know what the two lenses are used for but speculates that the second lens is for depth sensing.

The cameras are apparently also capable of recording video in 4K quality though and of taking both HDR photos and HDR videos, while on the front there’s apparently an 8MP camera.

For software you supposedly get Android 8.1, but this is the Android One version that’s almost pure Android, so you shouldn’t have to suffer through bloatware.

As for the price, the 3GB of RAM model is said to cost 350 euros (around $405/£310/AU$565), while the 4GB version will apparently come in at just under 400 euros (roughly $460/£355/AU$645), with the Nokia 7.1 supposedly set to go on sale on October 22.

This might not be the only new Nokia phone we see at the upcoming events though, as the Nokia 7.1 Plus and Nokia 9 have also both been rumored.

