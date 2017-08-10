Nokia 6 hits 1 million registrations on Amazon India

Amazon India has announced that the Nokia 6, one of the comeback devices from Nokia has received over 1 million registrations on the e-commerce platform. The Nokia 6 has been priced at Rs. 14,999.

The Nokia 6 registrations began on July 14 and the device will go on sale from August 23. This is the fourth device from Nokia to go on sale in India.

Read more:

To recall, Nokia had announced four new devices at the MWC 2017: Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and the iconic Nokia 3310. While the other three devices are available offline in India, the Nokia 6 is an Amazon exclusive and will not be available offline.

The Nokia 6 subscriptions are expected to increase before the first flash sale on August 23. While the registrations are high, we need to wait for the first flash sale to see if the sales are as high.

To recall, the Nokia 6 comes with a 5.5-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 430 processor, Adreno 505 GPU, 3GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage, 16MP primary camera, 8MP secondary camera and a 3,000mAh battery.

The device comes with stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat. HMD Global has also confirmed that the company will receive an update to Android O. The Nokia 6 also comes with Dolby Atmos support.

"Indian customers are evidently excited about the new era of Nokia smartphones on Android and have welcomed the brand with open arms. Nokia 6 has witnessed enormous interest from its fans since the registrations opened on 14 July. The subscription growth is expected to intensify closer to the sale date of 23rd August 2017." Amazon India said in a statement.

If you wish to buy the Nokia and have not yet registered for the device, click here to register now.

The company has announced the following offers for the Nokia 6:

Nokia 6 Offers

The Nokia 6 comes with the following offers:

• Rs. 1,000 cashback for Amazon Prime members buying the device using Amazon Pay balance.

• Rs. 2,500 discount on makemytrip.com (Rs. 1,800 off on hotels and Rs. 700 off on domestic flights).

• 80% discount on Kindle eBooks (Maximum 300).

• Vodafone users get 9GB additional 4G data per month for 5 months on recharging with 1GB data or more.

Amazon is also offering some discounts on other smartphones. Check out the deals here.