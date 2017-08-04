Amazon offering up to Rs. 1000 cashback on Nokia 6

Amazon India has revealed a slew of offers ahead of the launch of the Nokia 6 on its platform. The e-commerce giant announced that Nokia 6 buyers could get as much as Rs. 1000 in the form of cashback, also, other offers on Kindle eBooks and Vodafone 4G.

Amazon has also listed a few other offers on the Nokia 6. In addition to the cashback, there are Kindle eBooks discount, MakeMyTrip, and free Vodafone 4G offer.

Starting off with the cashbacks, Amazon Prime subscribers can get as much as Rs. 1000 in the form of cashback via Amazon Pay balance. In addition to being an Amazon Prime subscriber, you have to buy the Nokia 6 using Amazon Pay. If you don’t use Amazon Pay for the purchase, you can still avail of a Rs. 500 cashback.

The second offer is on Kindle eBooks. All buyers of the Nokia 6 can sign in to the Kindle app on their phone to get 80% off on Kindle eBooks, subject to a maximum of Rs. 300 discount. There is a MakeMyTrip offer that gives you up to Rs. 2500 off.

Lastly, you can also get up to 45GB of 4G data free on Vodafone.

To recap, the Nokia 6 was launched in India for Rs. 14,999. It will be available exclusively on Amazon India from August 23. Featuring a 5.5-inch full HD display, the Nokia 6 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with 3GB RAM. It runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

The Nokia 6 has a 16MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera, both with a f/2.0 aperture. It features dual SIM and 4G VoLTE connectivity. Dolby Atmos and dual stereo speakers are also two more highlights of the device.