Nokia 6 vs Moto G5 Plus: Which is better?

The mid-ranged smartphone market is heating up with the arrival of multiple smartphones. The Nokia 6 was launched earlier this year as the company’s comeback phone, in accordance with HMD Global. Shortly after the arrival of this smartphone in China, Moto announced the Moto G5 Plus as the successor to last year’s G4 Plus.

While the Moto G5 Plus and the Nokia 6 are slightly different in terms of features as well as size, it’s a fair comparison given that they cater to the same market segment. So let’s see how they fare in a head-to-head comparison.

Display

The Moto G5 Plus comes with a 5.2-inch Full HD (1920x1080) display, whereas the Nokia 6 comes with a larger 5.5-inch Full HD panel on board. Both use IPS LCD panels, so there’s not much to distinguish in terms of display quality here. However, with the Moto G5 Plus being the smaller handset, it’s bound to have slightly better pixel density. Barring this, there’s really not much to tell the two phones apart.

Processor

The Nokia 6 is at a disadvantage here since it’s packing the octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor, which is otherwise found on budget devices. The Moto offering is equipped with a slightly more powerful Snapdragon 625 octa-core chipset. While both smartphones come with eight Cortex-A53 cores on board, the SD430 runs at a clock speed of 1.4 GHz while the SD625 has a clock speed of 2.0 GHz. The former uses a Adreno 505 GPU while the Moto G5 Plus comes with a moderately improved Adreno 506 GPU under the hood.

Camera

The Moto G5 Plus comes with a 12MP rear camera with an aperture size of f/1.7, which is pretty much on par with the Galaxy S8 (at least on paper). The front is equipped with a 5MP f/2.2 sensor, which should be decent enough for regular selfies.

The Nokia 6 is packing a 16MP f/2.0 sensor on the back, which is pretty impressive for a budget offering. While it surely won’t be on par with the Moto G5 Plus in terms of performance, customers surely won’t be disappointed with its performance. The front camera is an 8MP f/2.2 sensor here, thus beating the Moto G5 Plus’ 5MP f/2.2 sensor.

Battery

Both phones are on par here thanks to the 3,000mAh battery found inside. But since battery life is heavily dependent on the OEM customization made to the software, we feel they will both perform fairly well. So there’s no real winner in this area.

Other features

You can get the Moto G5 Plus with 32/64GB of storage, and in 2/3/4GB RAM configurations. The Nokia 6, however, is available with 32/64GB of storage and 3/4GB of RAM. The lack of enough storage shouldn’t be a concern as both phones are equipped with a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Both phones come with fingerprint sensors, which has become the norm in the mobile industry today. There’s no USB Type-C port, though, which is mildly disappointing considering what other manufacturers are offering right now.

Nokia is touting the presence of Dolby Atmos technology with the speakers of the Nokia 6, which should offer superior performance compared to industry rivals, including the Moto G5 Plus.

The Nokia 6 will come with Android 7.1.1 Nougat, while the Moto G5 Plus is equipped with Android 7.0 Nougat. Customers will be able to purchase the G5 Plus in Lunar Grey and Fine Gold, while the Nokia 6 will be sold in Arte Black, Matte Black, Tempered Blue, Silver, and Copper.

Pricing and availability

As you probably know, the Nokia 6 was exclusive to China when it was first announced. But that was almost six months ago, and things have changed significantly since then. The smartphone will be exclusively available via Amazon India for Rs 14,999. You will able to register for the flash sale starting July 14, so there’s still some waiting left to do before you get it.

The Moto G5 Plus is a Flipkart exclusive online and will set you back by Rs 16,999 for the 32GB/4GB variant. The retailer sells the 16GB/3GB for Rs 14,999, but the model is out of stock right now.