No more waiting for Redmi Note 4 flash sale, thanks to Flipkart

Flipkart has started teasing special offers under its newly announced Big Freedom Sale. The Indian retailer has announced its sale to compete with Amazon’s Great Indian Sale. It has special deals in store for people looking to buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

Revealing its deals earlier today, Flipkart announced that the Redmi Note 4 will be available throughout the 72 hours of the Big Freedom Sale. This will be an open sale, so you don’t have to register to take part in it. Those who are looking to exchange their old phones for the Redmi Note 4 can get an extra Rs. 1000 off over the regular exchange value of their old phone.

For example, the Redmi Note 4 starts at Rs. 9,999. Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 9,000 off on exchange of old phones. Similarly, the 3GB variant costs Rs. 10,999 and you can get up to Rs. 10,000 off on exchange. For the 4GB variant which costs Rs. 12,999, you can get an exchange discount up to Rs. 12,000.

Apart from the extra Rs. 1000 off on exchange, Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMIs and extra 5% off when you use Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

To recap, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes with a 5.5-inch full HD display, up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, 13MP rear camera, and 5MP front camera. The phone is powered by a 4100mAh battery. While it runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, Xiaomi is working on MIUI 9 update based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

Apart from the Redmi Note 4, Flipkart is also going to offer discounts on laptops, TVs, cameras and other gadgets during the three-day sale. Phones like the Google Pixel XL will also be available at steep discounts, down to Rs. 48,999 from Rs. 67,000.

Budget phones like the Moto M, Moto G5 Plus, Lenovo K5 Note and more will also be available at discounted prices.