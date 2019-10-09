Nikon Z50 mirrorless spotted in the wild, and pricing info leaks out

Prolific – and reliable – cameras rumors site Nokishita is about to shutter its doors, but that isn't stopping the Japanese website from digging up everything it can on the upcoming Nikon Z50 while it's still around, including our first ever glimpse of the new shooter and its price.

According to Google Translate, the above tweet reads: "It was confirmed that the model of this image is Nikon Z50". If true, the forthcoming APS-C crop sensor mirrorless camera from Nikon looks very similar to its full-frame mirrorless siblings, the Z7 and the Z6. However, it is possible that the Z50 could be slightly smaller than the older mirrorless snappers.

In a different tweet, Nokishita has listed what it claims is the US pricing information for the Z50 camera and a couple of kit options.

北米の販売店に先程登録された価格によると「Z 50 ボディ」が856.95ドル、「Z 50 レンズキット」が996.95、「Z 50 ダブルズームキット」が1,346.95ドル、「NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR」が296.95ドル、 「NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR」 が349.95ドル、「MB-N10」が196.95ドルらしい。#噂October 7, 2019

As per the above tweet, the Z50 body will cost $856.95 (about £700 / AU$1,273), which is a pretty reasonable price for an APS-C mirrorless camera. If this pricing information is true, the Z50 will be on par with the latest APS-C mirrorless from Canon – the EOS M6 Mark II has a retail price of $849.99 for body only (£869 in the UK and AU$1,699 in Australia). On the other hand, the Sony A6600 retails for $1,400 (£1,450 / AU$2,399).

Rumors have suggested that the Z50 will arrive with two new kit lenses and the tweet does list the price of two bundles. A single lens kit will likely set you back $996.95 (around £815 / AU$1,481), while a double lens kit will possibly cost $1,346.95 (about £1,102 / AU$2,000).

Those lenses, according to rumors, will also be sold separately, with Nokishita claiming the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens alone will cost $296.95 (about £243 / AU$440) while the Nikkor Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR lens will carry a price tag of $349.95 (about £286 / AU$520).

An accidental reveal from an American retailer has also given us the price of the MB-N10 battery grip – $196.95 (about £161 / AU$292). It's good to know that there's a new battery grip arriving for the Z series cameras as the Z7 and the Z6 arrived without one.

Not much is known about the grip, but Nikon Rumors did post an image of the MB-N10 recently.

(Image credit: Nikon Rumors)

There appear to be no control buttons in the above image, so it's possible that the grip depicted in that image is a prototype. On the other hand, it's possible that if the final product does look like that, then the grip won't be used for anything more than, well, a better grip and extending battery life.

Rumors claim the Nikon Z50 will be announced on October 10, so there really isn't long to wait till we find out everything there is to know about the camera, including the final pricing and what else the battery grip can do.

[Via Nikon Rumors]