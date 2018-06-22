Nigeria vs Iceland live stream: how to watch today's World Cup football online

Live stream Nigeria vs Iceland - when and where Nigeria and Iceland will go up against one another at Volgograd Arena on Friday, June 22. The stadium was built on the site of the demolished Central Stadium and its roof rests on a cable frame arranged to form a bicycle wheel pattern created by steel-wire cables. The match will kick-off at 4pm BST (11am EST, 8am PT, 1am AEST) today, which is the same time as in Nigeria. Fans in Iceland can tune in at 3pm.

Nigeria and Iceland are set to go head-to-head today in a mad scramble to make it out of World Cup Group D. With Argentina flagging, the second place spot is really up fro grabs at Russia 2018.

Iceland is the smallest nation ever to play in the World Cup and the team marked their World Cup debut in style by holding Argentina to a draw. All eyes will be on Iceland striker Alfred Finnbogason after his goal in the team’s last match against Argentina.

Nigeria need a win today as Iceland currently sits one place and one point above it in the Group D standings. The team had an unimpressive start at the World Cup after a 2-0 defeat to Croatia. Now Nigeria must show the world that the team has more to offer than a stylish kit.

Whether you’re a football fan living in Nigeria, Iceland or anywhere else in the world, we’ll show you exactly how to live stream the 2018 World Cup for free from wherever you are in the world.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Nigeria vs Iceland live in the UK

If you live in the UK and have a television, then the BBC is your best bet for watching Nigeria vs Iceland today at 4pm BST . If you prefer to watch the match on a mobile device or on your computer, you can do so with BBC iPlayer which is even streaming matches live in 4k resolution with high dynamic range coulour (HDR) though it will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Not in the UK but still want to watch? Then you can actually get hold of the UK coverage itself by downloading a VPN and then tuning in to TVPlayer.com.

How to watch Nigeria vs Iceland: US live stream

Football fans in the US can watch the World Cup on Fox Sport as the network is the official broadcaster in the US. The Nigeria vs Iceland match will begin at 11am ET or at 8am PT and will be shown on Fox. If you’re on the go, you can also watch all of Fox’s coverage via its Fox Sports Go app on either Android or iOS. Cord cutters without a cable subscription don’t have to miss out on the action either, as they can watch the World Cup on streaming services such as Sling or fuboTV . If you’d rather watch the match for free, you could also use a VPN to change your location and watch another country’s broadcast online.

How to watch Iceland vs Nigeria: Canada live stream

If you live in Canada and want to watch the World Cup, CTV is the best option to catch all of the matches as the network is the official broadcaster of the event in Canada. CTV will show the Nigeria vs Iceland match and its coverage will begin at 10:30am ET. You can also watch the match on your mobile devices using the CTV Go app . Logging into another country’s broadcast with a VPN is also a great way to catch the game if you don’t have a cable subscription and we’ll walk you through the whole process in the instructions above.

How to watch Iceland vs Nigeria: Australia live stream

While Optus Sport may be the official Australian broadcaster of the 2018 World Cup, technical issues with the network’s World Cup coverage have led to a new agreement with SBS . Besides broadcasting all of the country’s national team games , SBS will now simulcast the World Cup until the end of the Group Stage on Friday, June 29. This means that football fans in Australia can now live stream the World Cup for free until we reach the Knockout stage. SBS will show the Nigeria vs Iceland game at 1am AEST in the early hours of Saturday morning.

How to watch Nigeria vs Iceland: New Zealand live stream

Sky Sports has won the rights to show all of the World Cup matches in New Zealand and unlike in the UK, you’ll have to be a cable subscriber to watch. You can also catch the game on your mobile devices with the Sky Go app . As is the case in other countries without a free option to watch the World Cup, you could always tune into another country’s broadcast by using a VPN .

Exclusive World Cup competition with VyprVPN

Win a PlayStation 4 + FIFA 18 with VyprVPN

If you've decided that a VPN is the best way to catch your chosen World Cup live stream but can't quite choose between the hundreds of providers out there, then our exclusive competition may sway you. VyprVPN has clearly got a case of football fever and is giving away a PS4 Slim (1TB) with a copy of FIFA 18 to one lucky winner. You won't find this competition anywhere else on the web - it's strictly exclusive to TechRadar readers - and if you don't take the top prize, five runners up will receive a free year of Vypr VPN instead. All you need to do is head to the competition page, complete the entry form and you'll be in the prize draw (full terms and conditions can be found on the competition page). It's an open goal!

Where else can I watch the World Cup using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch every 2018 World Cup fixture from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes all the competing countries and anywhere else on Earth you might be: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!