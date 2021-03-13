Newegg PC gaming sale: save on Intel processors, Samsung SSDs, Corsair RAM and more

If you're using your weekend to put together the custom gaming PC of your dreams, you'll want to check out Newegg's builder's sale. Cutting prices across a range of components and accessories, you'll find RAM, Intel processors, cases, cooling systems, storage, and motherboards up to 50% off right now.

That's perfect whether you're building your first rig or switching out some aging gear. GPUs are notably absent from the proceedings, in case you hadn't already guessed. But if you're looking to build around those stock shortages you'll certainly find some offers to suit here.

Corsair Vengeance RAM can be found for as little as $44.99, Intel's Comet Lake processors are discounted across the range, and Samsung internal SSDs are starting at $39.99 this weekend. You'll find the full roundup of all these gaming PC sales just below though.

We're also showing you how to put it all together once it arrives, with our guide to building your own PC.

This weekend's best gaming PC build sales

Corsair desktop RAM: up to 22% off at Newegg

You'll find a range of Corsair Vengeance LPX and Vengeance RGB RAM strips up to $50 off this weekend. That biggest discount sits on 32GB (two lots of 16GB) of Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro SL DDR4 SDRAM, bringing the final price to $169.99 (with promo code 3BDMDSL93). Of course, you'll find other configurations on sale right now as well.

Cooler Master cooling accessories: up to 57% off at Newegg

From super cheap RGB fans to liquid cooling systems and components, you'll find up to 57% off a range of Cooler Master accessories in Newegg's gaming PC builder's sale. Plus, you can take advantage of extra savings through rebate cards here as well, leading to excellent offers like this MasterLiquid ML280 dropping from $134.99 to $84.99.

MSI AMD motherboards: up to 9% off at Newegg

The MSI X570-A Pro and the MSI B450 Tomahawk Max are both discounted in this weekend's gaming PC sales. You'll also find extra discounts through rebate cards of up to $30, as well, which means you can pick up the X570 for just $139.99.

Western Digital desktop internal hard drives: up to 50% off at Newegg

If you're going for bigger but slower storage, you'll find a range of Western Digital's internal hard drives on sale this weekend for some excellent prices. You can grab everything from a super cheap 2TB SATA drive (at 5400 RPM) for half price at $49.99 to a 10TB 7200RPM drive for $279.99 (with promo code 3BDMDSL62).

