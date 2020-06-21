Newcastle vs Sheffield United live stream: how to watch Sunday's Premier League match from anywhere

The Magpies get the their Project Restart campaign underway today, welcoming a Blades side still smarting from their controversial 0-0 draw with Villa midweek, which saw them controversially denied a goal. Read on as we explain how to get a Newcastle vs Sheffield United live stream and watch the Premier League online for free this Sunday.

Watch Newcastle vs Sheffield United for free Today's match is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and the free-to-air Sky Pick in the UK, with a 2pm kick-off scheduled for St James Park. Those without Sky can watch all of its remaining Premier League matches on a commitment-free basis with a great value Now TV Sky Sports Pass - currently £10 off. In the US, grab a FREE Sling Blue trial to watch it on NBCSN at 9am ET/6am PT.

The high-flying visitors were many pundit's tip for the drop at the start of the season, but have confounded expectations and secured safety with 10 games to go following Wednesday's stalemate.

That achievement will have been soured by the fact that they should have taken all three points at Villa Park, after a goalline technology error denied the Blades a clear goal - an injustice that may scupper their outside chance of Champions League qualification.

Steve Bruce's Newcastle side will be keen to get out on the pitch and cast aside the distractions of Mike Ashley’s attempts to sell the club to a Saudi Arabian consortium. Bruce’s men have also risen above early season expectations and sit 13th in the table – barring a catastrophic run of form in their remaining Premier League fixtures, they should be safe.

More sport: here's how to watch a La Liga live stream

How to find a free Newcastle vs Sheffield United live stream today

Newcastle vs Sheffield is one of the matches Sky is making available to watch for free on its Sky Pick channel.

Sky Pick is the new incarnation of Sky Three, which the broadcaster first introduced way back in 2005 and once played home to premium US imports like Futurama, Prison Break and 24 over the years.

Pick is best thought of as a 'window shopping' experience for Sky's paid-for channels With the Premier League restart, Sky is being pretty generous and airing 25 of its 64 remaining fixtures on Pick.

Today's Magpies/Blades is one of them, so it couldn't be easier to watch Newcastle vs Sheffield or free on TV.

Existing Sky subscribers will find Pick available on channel 159 and will also be able to stream it online using the Sky Go app - available for desktops, laptops, smartphones, tablets and gaming consoles.

It's also available on Freeview (channel 11) and Freesat (channel 144), though there isn't a good online streaming portal for these services that we're aware of. However, Freeview has apps for both Android and iOS that we've tested and do let you stream Pick for mobile devices.

For more options, scroll down to our country-by-country guide where you'll find that services like Now TV in the UK will let you watch every remaining Sky Sports Premier League fixture with a monthly pass costing just £33.99 - or around 50p a match!

How to watch Newcastle vs Sheffield United from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in specific Newcastle vs Sheffield United live streams being tied to specific regions.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet problem and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend Surfshark as one of the best currently available. Surfshark is fast, easy to install, and ultra-secure, as well as coming with a 30-day money back guarantee. One subscription gets you access on all your devices and services, including laptops, desktops (Windows, Mac and Linux), tablets, iOS and Android mobiles and Amazon Fire TV Sticks. This alone would make it superb value, but it's unbelievably cheap as well - especially compared to the competition. You can save over 80% on Surfshark for a limited time and get the software for less than $2/£2 a month when taking advantage of its best value offer. Don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football, either There's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries ,to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming sport like Newcastle vs Sheffield.

How to watch a Newcastle vs Sheffield United live stream in the UK

This afternoon's clash is the first of three matches to be shown on Sunday exclusively live in the UK by Sky. You'll find it on either Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from St James Park beginning at 1pm BST ahead of a 2pm kick-off, or the free-to air Sky Pick channel as mentioned above. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Newcastle vs Sheffield United online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is much better value and now just £25. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches broadcated by Sky for the rest of the 2019/20 season, which is some 60+, so it breaks down to less than 50p a game when you do the sums. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can get your usual Newcastle United vs Sheffield United live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow the instructions above.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Sheffield United: FREE live stream details for the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off for Newcastle United vs Sheffield United is at 9am ET or 6am PT, with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - which normally costs $30 a month but is currently offering a FREE TRIAL that means you can watch Newcastle vs Sheffield today. If you subscribe to a US streaming service but find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, Surfshark offers incredible value for money and an excellent overall service.

Live stream Newcastle vs Sheffield United for FREE in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Newcastle and Sheffield with kick-off set for 9am / 6am PT. Better still, there's a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Newcastle vs Sheffield United: watch online in Australia

Optus Sports now has the exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live Down Under – including this game between Newcastle vs Sheffield United. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of the best VPNs as mentioned above. Kick-off in Australia is at 11pm AEST on Sunday, June 20.

How to watch Newcastle vs Sheffield United in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the Premier League in NZ, and you can watch Newcastle vs Sheffield United live at 1am NZST on the morning of Sunday, June 21. It offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

How to watch Newcastle vs Sheffield United online in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting Newcastle vs Sheffield United kicks off at 6.30pm IST (New Delhi time) on Sunday evening. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.

Newcastle vs Sheffield United: latest team news and H2H results

For the Magpies, Matty Longstaff is ruled out with a knock this Sunday, while Matt Ritchie and Dwight Gayle are also injury doubts for the home side. Hometown hero Andy Carroll is expected to be fit and could get the nod up front.

The Blades, meanwhile, hope to have John Fleck back fit for the match but Jack O'Connell remains a doubt.

Goals either side of half time from Allan Saint-Maximin and Jonjo Shelvey gave Newcastle United an impressive 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture back in December at Bramall Lane.