New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: live stream Cricket World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

New Zealand, beaten finalists in 2015, kick off their Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign today in Cardiff against the unfancied, yet unpredictable Sri Lanka. The game signals the start of a weekend of exciting matches, with cricket World Cup fever now in full flow. No matter where you are in the world you can watch the match by using our guide below to getting a New Zealand vs Sri Lanka live stream.

Live stream New Zealand vs Sri Lanka - where and when Today's match, the first of two matches on Saturday, takes place at Sophia Gardens, the tournament's only Welsh venue and the regular home of Glamorgan County Cricket Club. Play begins at 10.30am BST. For Antipodean viewers that's an evening start of 9.30pm NZST, while Sri Lanka fans can cheer on their side from 3pm IST.

Currently 4th in the ICC Men's ODI team rankings, New Zealand have maintained much of the core of the team that impressed so much at the last World Cup, with Kane Williamson stepping in to replace Brendon McCullum in the captain role as the one major exception. In contrast, Sri Lanka are far from a picture of stability, with skipper Dimuth Karunaratne - their fourth captain in eight months - not having played a competitive ODI in two years.

The Lions' recent form appears to mirror the upset and upheaval behind the scenes, with Sri Lanka having lost 24 of their last 28 completed ODIs - with recent resounding losses to South Africa and Australia in the run up to the tournament.

New Zealand on the other hand notched up an impressive six wicket win over India but lost by 91 runs to an improving West Indies in their World Cup warm-ups.

Despite their blip against the Windies, many will be tipping the Black Caps to mirror their performance at the last World Cup and Saturday’s game offers an early chance for bowling duo Tim Southee and Trent Boult to shine and show the potential of their new-ball partnership.

The Kiwis may be favourites, but it would be wrong to disregard Sri Lanka’s enviable World Cup record. Players like Angelo Mathews - who will be keen to make a statement to selectors after being controversially ousted as captain - and the dependably dynamite fast bowler Lasith Malinga should ensure the match is not an easy opener for their more fancied opponents.

An intriguing game lies in store, and one you’ll be able to watch with ease from anywhere in the world if you follow our a New Zealand vs Sri Lanka live stream guide below.

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US or India and looking to find out how to watch the match, we've got all the details about the broadcaster in your region below.

If you're away from home country and looking to tune in you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game safely without having to take a chance on an illegal feed from a website that's likely infested with malware.

How to watch the game in New Zealand live stream

As is the case with the UK, Sky has have snapped up exclusive rights to show the Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Play is set to begin for the Black Caps opener at 9.30pm at night - we'd advise having a steady stream of coffee at hand if you're intending to watch the whole of the proceedings. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go.

How to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: live stream in Australia

The main go-to option for fans looking to watch today match and the rest of the World Cup is via a Fox Sports subscription. If you don't fancy weighing yourself down with that sort of commitment, then a Kayo Sports Basic Package for $25 per month (for two devices simultaneously) or a Kayo Sports Premium Package for $35 per month (three devices) may suit you better. Both packages will allow you to watch all of the World Cup, but without the need to be tied into a long contract. You'll of course need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas. Play is due to commence at 7.30pm AEST today.

How to stream New Zealand vs Sri Lanka live in the UK

Sky Sports holds the sole rights for live broadcasts of all the 2019 Cricket World Cup matches in the UK, meaning you'll need to be a subscriber in order to watch play from today's game and the rest of the action from this year's tournament. If you want to watch this summer's cricket carnival but don't fancy committing to a satellite subscription, then Sky's Now TV service is a great alternative. Grab a Sports Pass for a day (£8.99), a week (£14.99) or sign up for the entirety of the World Cup and the forthcoming Ashes by grabbing Now's special offer giving you all Sky Sports channels for £25 per month for the next four months Not in the UK for this game? If you're away from Blighty you can still watch Sky or Now TV's coverage by grabbing yourself a VPN and streaming as if you were sat back at home.

How to stream 2019 Cricket World Cup online in India

Star India/Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in India and will be showing every game live. If you don't want to be tied to a Star Sports subcription, then you can sign up for over-the-top Hotstar streaming service costing either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. Play between New Zealand and Sri Lanka is due to begin at 3pm New Delhi time. If you're using any of the two options mentioned above and you're outside of India, then make use of our VPN guide above to watch the match as if you were at home.

