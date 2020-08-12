New releases drop Samsung Galaxy Watch deals down to new price lows

With the latest model firmly on the shelves, many are turning to older Samsung Galaxy Watch deals for an even bigger discount on a Tizen wearable. Those who do will be rewarded this week especially, with price cuts across the US and UK bringing some models like the LTE Active 2 down to their lowest prices yet.

Offers are focusing on the original Galaxy Watch model as well as the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 for the fitness fans. Best Buy, for example, has cut $40 off the price of the original smartwatch and $30 off the fitness tracker variant this week. However, the most impressive discount comes in the form of a $50 saving on the LTE Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 - the lowest price we've seen yet, perfect for those looking to leave their phones at home.

Over in the UK, the standout deal also sits on the LTE Active 2, with Amazon offering a staggering £157 discount on the premium smartwatch. That's particularly impressive considering this model seemed to be stuck over £400 right up until July 2020, making this new price low all the more exciting. What's more, prices on cheaper watches start at just £229 this week.

We're rounding up all of these Samsung Galaxy Watch deals just below, but you'll find plenty more of the latest prices further down the page as well.

Samsung Galaxy Watch deals: US

Samsung Galaxy Watch, 42mm: $259.99 $219.99 at Best Buy

You can save $40 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch this week at Best Buy. This is the original Samsung smartwatch, but it's still a powerful model and stuck around that $259 price right up until a few months ago. If you're after a larger smartwatch, you'll find the same $40 saving available on 46mm model bringing it down to $239.99.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, 40mm: $279.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Or, if you're after something more fitness-focused, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 comes in at just under $250 at Best Buy right now. You're getting improved sensors for heart rate and exercise monitoring in here, but if you're after LTE as well take a look at the deal below.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, 44mm LTE: $449.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

There's a $50 saving on the LTE Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 right now. That's the best price we've seen for the premium fitness tracker packed with extra smartwatch features as well.

Samsung Galaxy Watch deals: UK

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, 44mm LTE: £419 £261.79 at Amazon

If you don't want to take your phone with you, you'll want to invest in an LTE smartwatch. Amazon currently has a £157 discount on this Samsung Galaxy Watch deal, dropping it down to its lowest price yet. That's particularly impressive seeing as this price was still sitting at £400 until mid-July.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 - 40mm: £269 £229 at John Lewis

While other retailers have gone down to £249 on the 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, John Lewis has taken an extra £20 off this week. Not only that, but you're picking up a two year guarantee and you can even save up to £120 when you trade in an old smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 - 44mm: £289 £241 at Amazon

Amazon has the best price on the larger 44mm Active 2 fitness tracker this week, with other retailers sticking to a £269 sales price. However, it may well be worth checking out this £249 offer at John Lewis if you want that two year guarantee and you can save up to £120 with a trade-in as well.

