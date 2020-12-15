Need a gift for a sports fan? An ESPN+ subscription is the perfect present

Buying Christmas gifts for a sports fan isn't always easy - especially when everything's being played behind closed doors and grabbing courtside tickets is out.

So if you're hunting out a last minute gift for the sports obsessed person in your life and they already have a bag full of clubs, the latest team jersey, and as many franchise logo-blazoned keyrings and fridge magnets than they care to mention, we have a suggestion of something they might just not have.

A year-long ESPN+ subscription packs in a lot for only $49.99.

First and foremost, it's about the live sports action. ESPN+ continues to add to its impressive roster that includes MLB baseball, NHL hockey, college football and basketball, UFC Fight Nights and PPVs, huge boxing bouts, PGA Tour golf, Grand Slam tennis, major league soccer from around the world, and much more.

That's all very well, but ESPN+ begins to really add value when you consider what else subscribers can watch. The complete library of ESPN's ground-breaking 30 for 30 documentaries are on there, for example. Yep... all 157 of them! If that's not enough to satiate the sporting appetite, there's other original programming on there, as well.

Great gift for sports fans ESPN+ one-year gift subscription | $49.99

At a usual price of $5.99 per month, ESPN+ is seriously great value. But buying a sub for a whole year immediately slashes $20 off the price. The lucky recipient gets to watch a whole year of live sports and original programming on a range of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, Xbox, PS4, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

View Deal

Today's best ESPN+ prices

Want ESPN+ for yourself? Check out the different price tiers on the service below.