Ms. Marvel release date on Disney Plus now coming in 2022, claims report

Ms. Marvel's upcoming live-action debut has apparently been pushed into early 2022, according to a report.

The Marvel TV series, which will star Iman Vellaini as the titular superhero, was supposed to launch later this year. According to TVLine, however, Ms. Marvel is now tracking to be released in early 2022 instead. The outlet says it "asked around" for this information, and that it's "very safe" to assume this will be the release window.

Marvel's Hawkeye, the next live-action Marvel show, looks like it's coming first at this point. Last week, Marvel and Disney revealed that Hawkeye's own TV series would launch on Disney Plus on November 24, which would hypothetically clash with Ms. Marvel's tentative late 2021 release window.

We think it's unlikely that Disney and Marvel would release two MCU shows simultaneously, so it's looking increasingly likely that Ms. Marvel will be delayed by a couple of months.

Add in the fact that the third and fourth MCU Phase 4 movies will be released theatrically around a similar timeframe – Marvel's Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home will arrive on November 5 and December 17 respectively – and Marvel's calendar is stacked enough as it is for this year.

No official release date was ever set for Ms Marvel, but Marvel's Kevin Feige said back in December 2020 that the show was coming "later next year".

We've reached out to Disney and Marvel for comment, and we'll update this article if we hear back.

Analysis: 2022 could be a big year for Ms. Marvel

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

If Ms. Marvel's Disney Plus series is shunted to early 2022, it could represent a big year for the character in the live-action space.

According to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige (per Deadline), the six-episode TV show will set up the events of another MCU Phase 4 movie – The Marvels – and see Ms. Marvel, aka Kamala Khan, join forces with Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Teyonah Harris' Monica Rambeau/Photon.

So 2022 could shape up to be another breakout year for one of Marvel's newest superheroes.

Ms. Marvel only made her comic book debut in August 2013 and, in doing so, became the first Muslim superhero in the company's 82-year history.

The character has since gone on to amass a loyal fanbase and was selected as the playable protagonist in Square Enix's Avengers video game, which arrived on PC and consoles in September 2020 and recently saw a huge spike in player count due to a recent free trial weekend on PlayStation, Steam and Google Stadia.

Ms. Marvel's rise, then, has been a rapid one – and her star is only set to rise further. It's something of a disappointment to the character's fans that her TV show's release may have been pushed back, but her live-action arrival should be worth the wait, whenever that will be.