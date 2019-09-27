Motorola Razr rumor backs up what we already heard – it'll be out in 2019

The Motorola Razr release date may stick to the end of 2019 – but barely, according to two recent reports. And you may not be able to buy the phone until 2020.

Last month, we heard that the rumored foldable phone would debut in December, and now a source close to the matter repeated this end-of-2019 release date to the to CNET.

This doesn't necessarily mean you'll be able to pick up the Motorola Razr in 2019, according to the source, just that it'll be unveiled to the public and press before then. It could mean the handset will launch in late 2019 and be available to buy in 2020.

Motorola was eyeing a mid-2019 release date for the foldable phone, which had to be pushed back, and it's not clear if Motorola has decided on a final release date or if it's still perfecting the device.

In light of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which was delayed repeatedly due to the fact it kept breaking, and the Huawei Mate X, the release date of which was pushed back to avoid imitating Samsung's problem, it makes sense that Motorola plays it safe with the new foldable phone.

It's worth bearing in mind that the Motorola Razr hasn't been confirmed by any means, as Motorola has never mentioned it by name, but we've heard enough rumors to suggest it's real and that it'll be out soon.

Take this rumor with an especially big pinch of salt, though – while it does back up a previous rumor we've heard before, it's possible the source is actually the same person, since both release date news comes from an anonymous source speaking confidentially to news sources.

We'll know for sure by the end of 2019, whether we see the Motorola Razr foldable phone or not, so stay tuned for news on the mythical Moto handset.