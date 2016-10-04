Motorola launches Moto Z and Moto Z Play in India! Worth Buying?

At an event in New Delhi today, Motorola launched the much touted Moto Z and Moto Z Play in India at a price of Rs 39,990 and Rs 24,990.

Moto Z: The World's thinnest premium smartphone

The Moto Z, which is undoubtedly Motorola’s most exiting smartphone in recent years, comes packed to the gills with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC, 4GB of RAM, a 13MP rear camera with OIS and 4K recording, a 5MP front shooter and a 2,600mAh battery along with TurboCharging support.

The ‘Worlds thinnest premium smartphone’ comes with a 5.5-inch QuadHD display protected by corning gorilla glass, a sleek and suave metal/glass body and unlimited feature expansion through Motorola’s Moto Mods.

Talking about the camera setup in detail, the 13MP rear camera has an aperture of f/1.8, zero shutter lag, optical image stabilisation, a dual LED flash and laser autofocus. The front 5Mp camera is shared with the Moto Z Play and Motorola claims has improved low light capabilities.

Moto Z Play: The younger brother!

Alongside the flagship Moto Z, Motorola also launched its younger brother, the Moto Z Play which comes with a 5.5-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display, a downgrade from the QuadHD resolution of the Moto Z.

The Play has a metal frame with a glass back and feels premium in the hand. It is quite heavier and thicker that the Moto Z, which might actually be a positive for some, as its much easier to grip in the hand.

The Moto Z Play comes with the Snapdragon 635 processor, 3GB of RAM, a 16MP rear camera with laser autofocus and the largest battery Motorola has ever put in any of its smartphones. Motorola claims the Moto Z play can give upto 45 hours of battery life and also supports Motorola’s TurboCharging technology.

The front camera is the same as the one on the Moto Z, with a 5MP sensor.

Price and Availability

The Moto Z and Moto Z Play have been prices at Rs 39,990 and Rs 24,990 respectively and will go sale via Amazon India and Flipkart from 11;59 pm onwards on 17th October 2016.

While the devices are incredibly premium and feature packed, I wish Lenovo had been a little aggressive in their pricing.