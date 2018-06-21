Moto G6 and Moto Z3 Play get Amazon Prime treatment with a $50 discount

Moto G6 and Moto Z3 Play are coming to Amazon Prime on June 29 with a $50 discount, which makes these already-affordable Android phones an even better deal.

Thanks to their Prime Exclusive status, the two phones will be cheaper next week – $189 for the Moto G6 and $449 for the Moto Z3 Play. The new Moto phones join the LG G6+ and Moto X as tempting Amazon-backed smartphones.

Amazon is further sweetening the pot by potentially including a Moto Smart Speaker on top of the Moto Power Pack for a limited time. This Moto Mod will allow you to use Alexa hands-free without dragging an Echo speaker around with you.

The reason the phone is able to launch at this low price is because Amazon subsidizes the price of the phone by including a bevy of Amazon apps.

Alexa onboard

Besides the cheaper price, another big selling point of these Prime Exclusive devices is the ability to integrate with Amazon Alexa. You can have some consistency in the digital assistant you use if you already use a popular Amazon Echo speaker.

You’ll also get a single sign-on experience for the Amazon ecosystem, so that you don’t have to mess around with different passwords to do some online shopping on your device.

On the Moto G6, Alexa is available by double pressing the power button. With the Moto Z3 Play, Alexa integration will be available through a Moto Mod, accessories that you can snap onto your device to add extra functionality. Beyond the Amazon features, the Moto Mod also allows for expanded battery life – up to 40 hours – and more.

But what about the actual meat of the phone? Well, the Moto Z3 will be packed with a 8-core Snapdragon 636, 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage – plus room for expansion through microSD.

The Moto Z3 also includes a 6-inch edge to edge AMOLED display, dual depth-sensing rear cameras, a fingerprint scanner, dual 12MP and 5MP rear-facing camera and Turbopower fast-charging. And, if that fingerprint scanner isn’t secure enough, it will also feature face unlock. You get both.

If this all sounds like something you could get into, you’ll be happy to know that preorders for the phone opened today on Amazon, and without the Prime benefits on Motorola.com, Best Buy and B&H Photo.