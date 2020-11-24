Moto E7 announced with an incredibly low price and big camera promises

Following a recent leak, the Moto E7 has now been announced, and it costs just £99 (roughly $130 / AU$180). That makes it one of the cheapest smartphones there is, yet in the announcement Motorola has promised big things from the camera.

It’s a dual-lens one, with a 48MP f/1.7 primary lens and a 2MP f/2.4 macro one, and Motorola claims you can expect “incredible image quality for its low price point”, along with a Night Vision mode that apparently offers bright and sharp images in the dark. That’s in part thanks to Quad Pixel technology, which allows the camera to take 12MP shots with 4x the light sensitivity.

The Moto E7 also has a 5MP selfie camera in a notch, a 6.5-inch 720 x 1600 screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 4,000mAh battery which apparently offers 36 hours of life, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Low-end power

The chipset is a low-end MediaTek Helio G25 one, that’s paired with just 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (though there is also a microSD card slot).

The Moto E7 has a plastic back and comes in Satin Coral, Mineral Grey, and Aqua Blue. It’s not clear exactly when it will go on sale but we’d expect it imminently in the UK, with Latin America, the Middle East and Asia getting it in the coming weeks. There’s no word on US or Australian availability though.

If the Moto E7 sounds familiar it might be because Motorola has confusingly already launched the Moto E7 Plus, a phone which isn’t actually any bigger, but does have slightly more power, a larger 5,000mAh battery, and a higher price.

Take a look at the best Android phones