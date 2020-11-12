Moto E7 specs and image leaks point to an imminent launch

Motorola doesn't like to waste time when it comes to smartphone launches, and only a few weeks after the arrival of the Moto E7 Plus budget handset it looks as though the standard Moto E7 is on its way too.

Courtesy of tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter, the phone is supposedly coming with a 6.5-inch display, a 48MP+2MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. Android 10 will be on board and the battery is said to have a capacity of 4,000 mAh, all of which matches the Plus model very closely.

The renders accompanying the spec leak show the handset in blue and gray colors, with not much changing in terms of design from the Plus variant – there's still the teardrop notch on the front and the square camera array on the back.

There's no word yet on the processor the Moto E7 will be running – the Moto E7 Plus packs a Snapdragon 460 CPU inside, but that doesn't necessarily mean the standard version of the phone is going to come with the same silicon inside.

With the Moto E7 Plus out in the wild, and these renders and specs now appearing, we would expect to see the Moto E7 out before the end of the year – though our tipster in this case hasn't provided a specific date yet.

As for availability, again we'll have to wait and see: the Moto E7 Plus initially went on sale in India and Brazil and has just reached the UK and Europe, so it might be a while before Motorola offers these phones in other countries.

If and when the E7 does appear more widely though, it should represent another decent value-for-money proposition for anyone shopping on a budget – Motorola can usually be relied on to put together solid Android phones that won't break the bank.

Last year we saw the Moto E6, the Moto E6 Plus, the Moto E6s and the Moto E6 Play, so it might be that there are still more handsets to come from the series. If you're after something a bit more premium, then the Motorola Razr 2020 could be more suitable.

Via Android Central