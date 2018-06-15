Morocco vs Iran live stream: how to watch today's World Cup match online

Live stream Morocco vs Iran - when and where This Group B game sees Morocco take on Iran at the St Petersberg Stadium. The game will kick-off at 4pm BST, 11am ET, 8am PT, 1am AEST, 7.30pm in Iran, 3pm in Morocco.

The Group B starter games will see two of the outsider teams face each other in a bid to survive the group stages as Iran and Morocco go head-to-head. With Spain and European champions Portugal also in this group, it'll be a tough one to survive.

Iran has proved itself to have a powerful defence which could make this a real challenge for Morocco. But with Amine Harit (Schalke), Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) and Younes Belhanda (Galatasaray) onboard Morocco should be firing powerfully.

You can live stream the Morocco vs Iran World Cup 2018 match for free using our tips below, and every other match with our handy World Cup viewing guide. Or read on to see you options for this game where you are.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Morocco vs Iran live in the UK

From 4pm BST you'll be able to watch the action of the match between Morocco vs Iran live in the UK. This is thanks to coverage by ITV which will show the game broadcast on TV but also via its ITV hub app for those watching online.

How to watch Iran vs Morocco: US live stream

Fox Sport is the official US broadcaster of the World Cup 2018 so that's where you can catch the game live. The Morocco vs Iran kick-off time will be 11am ET, 8am PT. The Fox Go app is another way to watch, ideal for those on the go. For all cord cutters that don't have cable, Fox Sports is also available to watch on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo . Another option – ideal if you don't have cable – is to watch the game via a VPN, which will let you watch as if you were in another country.

How to watch Morocco vs Iran: Canada live stream

For this tournament CTV is the official Canada broadcaster and will broadcast the Morocco vs Iran game live at 11am Ontario time or over the internet via the CTV Go app. Another option – ideal if you don't have cable – is to watch the game via a VPN, which will let you watch as if you were in another country.

How to watch Iran vs Morocco: Australia live stream

The game will be aired by paid for service Optus Sport which is the official Australian broadcaster which will air the Morocco vs Iran game at 1am AEST. Another option – ideal if you don't have cable – is to watch the game via a VPN, which will let you watch as if you were in another country.

How to watch Morocco vs Iran: New Zealand live stream

Sky Sports has won the rights to show the World Cup 2018 in New Zealand so you can catch the Morocco vs Iran game at 3am NZT. Or watch it via you mobile using the Sky Go app. Another option – ideal if you don't have cable – is to watch the game via a VPN service, which will let you watch as if you were in another country.

Exclusive World Cup competition with VyprVPN

Win a PlayStation 4 + FIFA 18 with VyprVPN

If you've decided that a VPN is the best way to catch your chosen World Cup live stream but can't quite choose between the hundreds of providers out there, then our exclusive competition may sway you. VyprVPN has clearly got a case of football fever and is giving away a PS4 Slim (1TB) with a copy of FIFA 18 to one lucky winner. You won't find this competition anywhere else on the web - it's strictly exclusive to TechRadar readers - and if you don't take the top prize, five runners up will receive a free year of Vypr VPN instead. All you need to do is head to the competition page, complete the entry form and you'll be in the prize draw (full terms and conditions can be found on the competition page). It's an open goal!

Where else can I watch the World Cup using a VPN How can I watch the Morocco vs Iran game from my country for free? A VPN will enable you to watch every 2018 World Cup fixture from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes all the competing countries and anywhere else on Earth you might be: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!