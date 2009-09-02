Nokia makes Nokia N97 Mini official

Nokia World 2009 has been used to finally unveil the Nokia N97 Mini, after months of rumours and pictures.

Nokia is stating the new N97 is mini is aimed at those that use services like Facebook, and aims to add in a lot more geolocating functionality too.

The N97 Mini brings 8GB of internal memory, a 14.2mm thin frame and a 5MP camera with dual LED flash and Carl Zeiss optics, although the lens cover has been scrapped.

The 3.2-inch touchscreen has a 'near HD' resolution (which isn't really a resolution type) coming in at 640 x 360 and a 3.5mm headphone jack too for music and video playback.

Same and different

It features all the old features from the full N97, although has shed the D-pad and shrunk the size of the keyboard too.

The company has integrated geolocation into its Facebook application, meaning you can share your location to Facebook with Nokia Maps working within the social networking site.

Nokia is pushing this device at €450 (£395), which is only £100 less than the full N97, which only debuted two months ago, so that price may hamper the Mini's chances of success when it's launched next month.

The Nokia N97 Mini will be using the company's 2.0 firmware update for the N97 range, which will be coming in October, bringing with it applications such as Lifecasting, designed to make posting to Facebook even easier, as well as elements like flick scrolling (or kinetic scrolling if you're being official).